By WENDY HAUFFEN

We are honored to invite guest speaker Christian Hartsock to the next Republican Women of California-Navajo Canyon luncheon on Feb. 8.

Hartsock is a Chief Investigative Reporter for Project Veritas, whose work includes undercover infiltration of both Hilary Clinton’s campaign and CNN to uncover their dirty tactics. His work has resulted in front-page coverage in The New York Times twice on opening week, primetime coverage on CNN, MSNBC and FOX News, and much more. RSVP quickly, because our January meeting sold out in less than one day and this one will fill quickly! Register today at www.rwcnavajocanyon.org

We ushered in the new year with an exciting January meeting featuring Justin Hart, a data expert from KUSI who discussed COVID, reopening schools, and politics. It was a riveting presentation with a full house.

Last month, to celebrate the Christmas spirit of giving, we collected donations at our festive Christmas party of toys, clothing, and household goods in honor of Military Outreach Ministry. This worthy charity supports junior enlisted military families with food, support, and community. We are proud to say that RWC Navajo Canyon is one of their largest supporters.

Everyone is more than ready to say goodbye to 2021. It’s time to gear up for some big changes in 2022, because there are some important elections happening this year, and we’ll be seeing lots of red!

Wendy Hauffen writes on behalf of the Republican Women of California – Navajo Canyon.