Republican Women give generous donation

By Pat Boerner | Navajo Canyon Republican Women Federated

Our annual Fashion Show fundraiser at Bali Hai in October was well attended and a huge success. Part of the proceeds were allocated to a local, nonprofit organization and we were pleased to make a generous donation to Canine Companions for Independence/Veterans in Oceanside. Kat Culkin, our president, presented the check and expressed appreciation for all that they do. Knowing that this donation goes toward training dogs to aid our veterans in dealing with various everyday challenges gives us a great deal of satisfaction. “Never forget our veterans” is something we take very seriously.

Our Dec. 11 meeting will be in the form of a holiday party at the home of Ginny Wisley. Members will bring a delicious array of appetizers and desserts to share and enjoy. Once again this year, we will be collecting toys and gifts for San Diego Military Outreach Ministries. This charity helps out junior enlisted families in gratitude for their service and sacrifices. It specifically donates to families with young children that are trying to survive on a low salary in our expensive California economy. These families are extremely appreciative. This festive party is a wonderful way to enjoy the spirit of the season. We welcome any local Republican women interested in making new, like-minded friends and in learning ways to volunteer and promote our philosophy and agenda. It will be a fun, informal way to get to know each other and chat about election results. For more information, contact Marjie at 619-990-2791 or visit our website navajocanyonrwf.org.

As of this writing, we are anxiously awaiting the election on Tuesday, Nov. 6. We are doing our best to aid candidates in getting their messages out and help to inform voters on the issues, and especially the importance of getting out the vote. We have been very active in attending fundraisers for candidates, walking precincts, making phone calls, writing out postcards and communicating through social media. The one thing everyone seems to agree on is that the party with the greatest voter turnout will be the most pleased with the election results. There are opportunities to volunteer and be involved throughout the year, so please don’t feel that after the November election that the job is done — it is an ongoing commitment.

We will be back at La Mesa’s Brigantine restaurant on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, with an invigorating speaker to kick off the new year. Check-in time begins at 10:30 a.m. and the meeting begins at 11 a.m. A full-course luncheon will be served at noon with the speaker following at 12:45 p.m. Cost is $25 and reservations are absolutely required due to limited seating and usually a sold-out crowd. Cash and checks are accepted, but sorry, no credit cards. To join us, please RSVP to Marjie at 619-990-2791 or RSVP to ncrwf99@gmail.com. For more information on all our activities, visit us at navajocanyonrwf.org and like us on Facebook.

—Pat Boerner writes on behalf of the Navajo Canyon Republican Women, Federated.