In 1814, during the War of 1812, British troops set fire to both the nation’s Capitol building and to the White House. For 207 years, until one year ago this month, the US Capitol had not again been attacked. But on Jan. 6, 2021, hundreds of supporters of Donald Trump, incited by his false claims of a stolen election, stormed the Capitol in a deadly attempt to overturn the election of a United States president.

This month, to commemorate that wretched moment in American history, Democratic lawmakers gathered in the Capitol. Many spoke of the danger such violence continues to pose to the country. At these ceremonies, exactly two Republicans attended: Rep. Lynne Cheney and her father, former VP Dick Cheney. Where were the other 261 GOP lawmakers? Apparently too busy to mark the day where a violent mob attempted to seize the government’s seat of power, in an attempted coup, with cries to lynch the Vice President and others.

Observed Ms. Cheney of her fellow Republicans’ cowardice, “I think it’s a reflection of where our party is…it’s very concerning.” The Republican representative concluded, “I think that the future of the country is at stake and…we all have to come together to defend the Constitution.”

Sadly, the Cheneys are lonely voices of patriotism in the current iteration of the Republican Party. More representative of today’s GOP are the oleaginous Matt Gaetz and the cretinous Marjorie Taylor Greene. Those two held a rally on the insurrection’s anniversary, calling Jan. 6 a “fedsurrection;” echoing Fox News’ resident white nationalist Tucker Carlson, they bizarrely allege that the insurrection was actually an elaborate conspiracy setup by the federal government to do…well, to do something.

To acknowledge the horror of Jan. 6, Republicans would also need to acknowledge the constant lies and falsehoods Trump belches daily about his humiliating defeat at the hands of America’s voters. Therefore, most GOP lawmakers scurry like roaches from the light when asked to condemn the Jan. 6 atrocity. Because they’re afraid. Even though most represent gerrymandered districts that are safely Republican, they fear a primary challenge from some conspiracy-spouting loon who will try to out-crazy people like Gaetz and Greene. And their fear is justified. Consider a recent investigation of election results and some recent public polling of GOP voters.

The Associated Press conducted an exhaustive and comprehensive canvas of more than 300 local election offices, in every state disputed by Trump. In Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, President Biden’s margin of victory over Trump was a combined 311,257 votes, out of 25.5 million votes cast. The total number of potentially fraudulent cases in all the states? 475. Out of more than 300,000. And essentially each one of those represented an individual acting alone, and not in collusion. Further 93 US Senators, Trump’s own Vice President, Trump’s own Attorney General and officials in every one of those states have said that Trump lost.

And yet, in a national poll conducted last month by the University of Massachusetts, only 21% of Republicans nationwide believe that President Biden’s victory was legitimate. This contrasts with an ABC/Ipsos poll this month that shows 65% of all Americans believe that Biden’s victory was neither rigged nor stolen. Further, 72% of all Americans agree that the attack on the Capitol threatened democracy. Somewhat stunningly, over half (52%) of Republicans polled think those that attacked the Capitol were protecting democracy. Further in a survey last year by political scientist Nathan Kalmoe, among Republicans who believe Trump’s lie that he actually won the election, more than a third (34%) believe that violence against the other pollical party is justified.

Given these facts, perhaps it’s not appropriate after all to commemorate Jan. 6, 2021. Because in reality, the insurrection has never stopped. Trump has only solidified his chokehold on the GOP. The more radical among the Republican cohort are calling those charged in the attack on our government “patriots” and “political prisoners.” In multiple states, laws are being passed not to protect voting opportunities, but to deny them.

Across the country, GOP state lawmakers are working to put in place measures where partisan hacks can subvert the will of the people. A majority of GOP voters now embrace the most outrageous lies about the 2020 election. And, if they cannot win elections fairly, those same voters seem to be growing increasingly comfortable with the use of violence and subversion to get their way.

In this light, January 2022 feels more ominous that January 2021. On this month’s anniversary, President Biden said, “You can’t love your country only when you win. You can’t obey the law only when it’s convenient. You can’t be patriotic when you embrace and enable lies.”

2022 is a year when all patriotic Americans need to stand together to protect our threatened democracy. And unlike 207 years past, those threatening to light our democratic institutions on fire aren’t some foreign enemy. They’re already here.

Sean Quintal writes on behalf of the La Mesa Foothills Democratic Club.