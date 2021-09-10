In celebration of Promises2Kids’ 40th anniversary of providing hope, support and opportunities for San Diego foster children, 23 local restaurants partnered up to help support the 3,000 children in foster care. Foodies 4 Foster Kids ran throughout the month of May, in celebration of National Foster Care Month, and raised over $35,000 for Promises2Kids.

Each restaurant designated select menu items which supported the Foodies 4 Foster Kids campaign. Funds raised benefit foster children by reuniting siblings living apart in foster care, supporting students in reaching their career and educational goals, providing birthday gifts, school clothes and opportunities to participate in extracurricular activities, and providing an emergency shelter where children feel safe and cared for.

For more information, visit www.promises2kids.org.

Participating restaurants included: