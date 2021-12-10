By RAUL A. CAMPILLO

I would like to begin by wishing all of our neighbors in the Navajo community a happy and safe holiday season.

As an elected official in our region, I sit on a number of regional boards in addition to my Council seat and committee assignments. One of those outside appointments is as a member of the San Diego River Conservancy Board. The San Diego River is one of the most crucial natural resources in and around our district, and this board takes up very important projects, many of which affect Navajo residents directly.

There was one item at a recent board meeting that is particularly relevant to Del Cerro residents and the safety of their families. Fire season is now year round, and the Eastern portion of our district is constantly faced with the threat of wildfires. As your representative, I am keenly aware of this constant threat. That is why the board approved $500,000 of funding for fire fuel reduction on nine acres of public land between I-8 and SDSU’s campus. This proactive step will reduce the risk and intensity of potential fires in and around the Del Cerro community for years to come.

The board is also looking into a number of other potential actions to improve safety and quality of life for Navajo area residents. First, we approved an item regarding the revegetation of Alvarado Creek. The proposed action will allocate $467,691 to revegetate about three acres of land in which invasive non-native species were removed and now are requiring the area to be replanted with native flora and fauna. This will benefit the Grantville community and the Navajo community at large because it will provide erosion support to the area and promote biodiversity, which is why I supported this item.

Lastly, the board approved $600,000 of funding for the Navajo Canyon Invasive Non-Native Plant Removal, Habitat and Trails Restoration Project. This is of particular relevance to Allied Gardens and Del Cerro residents because the proposed plan would remove invasive non-native vegetation and restore native habitat, as well as improving trails in Navajo Canyon for all residents and their families to enjoy. This plan will greatly increase the natural habitat and trail access in Navajo Canyon.

In total, we allocated $1,567,691 to the three aforementioned projects.

As always, please do not hesitate to reach out if there is anything my office can assist you with. You can always reach us by phone at 619-236-6677 or by email at www.RaulCampillo@SanDiego.gov.

— Raul Campillo represents District 7 on the San Diego City Council.