By JAY WILSON

Once again, the Henry Cluster STEMM Foundation was asked by David Ege, branch manager of the San Carlos Library, to partner with the San Carlos Library for the annual Robotics Showcase Extravaganza on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The weather prediction of possible light showers in the afternoon turned into a 15-minute torrential rainstorm one hour before the event was to begin in the parking lot at the corner of Golfcrest Drive and Jackson Drive. By the 10 a.m. show time, the sun began to peak through and nearly 300 attended this annual event. There were canopies galore to protect the eight displays and the robots in particular.

Eight local schools had their robotics teams involved in the event including the Dailard Mechanical Dolphins, Patrick Henry Patribots and the SDSU Mechatronics. In addition, members of the city of San Diego’s SWAT Team had a display that included a robot which the public could control. The robot brought by the robotics club from SDSU was an underwater robot that won a national competition a couple of years ago.

The fifth Mini Golf Challenge for boys and girls teams K-12, is just around the corner. On Saturday, April 18, teams of two to six members from local schools and organizations will participate in this fun-filled event. This year’s event is being held at the Mission Trails Church, located at 4880 Zion Ave. in Allied Gardens from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Each team will build a single golf hole based on this year’s theme, which is Earth Day. Every team is to work with an adult volunteer such as a parent or teacher. The team is to design and build the hole, set it up on the day of the event, have the team members present to answer about their design and encourage the public to try to sink a golf ball into the hole in their mini golf challenge hole.

The public is always invited to play the course and vote for their “Favorite Hole.” The winning team will be awarded the Henry Cluster STEMM Foundation Mini Golf Challenge trophy. For more information and to register a team, go to hcstemm.org.

— Jay Wilson writes on behalf of the Henry Cluster STEMM Foundation.