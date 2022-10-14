By WENDY HAUFFEN

Republican Women of California, Navajo Canyon was excited to hold our annual fashion show earlier this week with more than 120 guests.

This fun event featured models from RWCNC wearing fashions by Glamour Girlz, and we got to hear from Stephanie Brown from Saved in America. We also have fundraising to support Saved in America, a non-profit organization of volunteers who are former law enforcement officers, special operators, and Navy SEALs. Since December 2014, Saved in America has assisted in rescuing more than 250 children nationwide from human trafficking.

In November, we will return to the Legacy Hotel in Mission Valley for our monthly luncheon to hear from investigator Tony Johnson, a peace officer for more than 39 years.

He was employed by the San Diego Police Department for 32 years, during which time he served over six years as a homicide detective. He joined the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office in November 2011 and has been assigned to the DA’s Cold Case Homicide Team for the past four years. Johnson was recognized with the Blue Night Award by the San Diego County Crime Commission for his outstanding work on a cold case homicide.

Election season is gearing up – you should be receiving your ballot this week. We recommend you vote early and return your ballot to any official ballot drop box, which are all staffed by the San Diego Registrar of Voters at all times.

It is time to get involved and make your voice heard. You can support candidates with your time, your money, and most importantly, your vote. Reach out to any candidate that you support to see how you can help with easy, fun activities such as envelope stuffing, making phone calls, door knocking, and more. The last envelope stuffing opportunity we attended had more than 75 attendees.

At La Mesa Oktoberfest, we were proud to have over a dozen cars in our car rally where we helped spread the word about Amy Reichert’s candidacy for County Board of Supervisor, District 4. She is proudly running against Nathan Fletcher, who recently called the Republican Party a deranged cult. Standing up for your rights should never be considered “deranged” but rather, the ability to do so is the foundation on which our country was built.

To find out more about our club, or to become a member, visit: www.rwcnavajocanyon.org.