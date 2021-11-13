Local San Carlos Resident Jody Catlin brings Ma Bailey to life in “She’s At The Library” by Dori Salois, which offers a different look at the Christmas classic “It’s A Wonderful Life.”

What was Mary’s life without George and what happens when he shows up? This fun feminist take on Mary’s life depicts a woman’s point of view. Which life will she choose?

The playwright recognized Catlin from her time in New York and prevailed upon her to take the role.

Catlin grew up in San Diego and is no stranger to the limelight. She was Student Body President, National Forensic League champion and Homecoming Queen of Grossmont High School. Her love of theater started when she was levitated by magicians Betty and Roy Armstrong, who were also educators at Grossmont.

After her levitation debut, Catlin then moved to New York and performed on stage, television and film in New York, including Broadway. She also worked regionally, Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival, Guthrie, NJ Shakespeare Festival, Stage West, and The Colony Theatre She can be spotted in several television shows, eight soap operas, and 50 commercials.

Catlin moved back to San Carlos to take care of her parents.

“I discovered this wonderful theater and film community here in San Diego so I decided to stay. As Dorothy says, ‘There’s no place like home.’ I have been blessed and busy with local stage work and film,” she said.

Catlin just received the Best Actress award from The Wild Bunch Film Festival for her role as the shotgun toting Ma in the comedy western “The Count.”

“I’m fully embracing my evolution to portraying Ma and Grandma roles whether it’s a tough western Ma or the heartfelt Ma Bailey,” Catlin said.

Catlin loves living in San Carlos and enjoys the southern California lifestyle. She lives with her daughter, the visual artist Yvette Deas.

“She’s at The Library” opens Nov. 19 and runs through Dec 5. on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. at the Point Loma Playhouse At the historic Point Loma Assembly, 3035 Talbot Street, San Diego. For tickets and information, visit www.pointlomaplayhouse.com.