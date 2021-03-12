San Carlos Area Council (SCAC) officially resumed our monthly meetings on Febr. 17 via Zoom, and had a great turnout of community members. We heard from our police and fire liaisons and other representatives from our local, state and county offices. If you missed joining us in February, mark your calendar for Wednesday March, 17, at 6:30–8 p.m., and you are welcome to raise a mug in honor of St. Patty’s Day. (The Zoom link is fb.me/e/6cLICHe3T.)

SCAC welcomes two new members to its oard, Ryan Schuler and Paul Levikow, who collectively bring many talents to the organization, including marketing, journalism and an interest in serving our community. Bravo to you both, sirs, and welcome to SCAC!

Officer Steffen checked in and alerted us that in January there was one violent crime in the neighborhood, along with 23 property crimes in San Carlos and Lake Murray, predominantly vehicle break-ins. Once again, Officer Steffen advised us to lock windows and doors when you leave your home, and don’t leave anything valuable in your car.

He also warned us about a couple of scams – among hundreds now circulating. The first involves cloned police phone numbers; the caller claims to be a police officer saying that if you don’t give them money you will be arrested. It’s a scam. Additional phone fraud centers around the COVID vaccination. “If you send money, we’ll send you the vaccine.” Of course that’s a scam, too.

As if that weren’t enough, throughout the COVID quarantine, porch pirates have been running rampant, stealing packages. The police suggest getting your packages delivered to a P.O. Box or local mailing service. Stay vigilant as we navigate through these strange times.

Executive director of Mission Trails Regional Park, Jennifer Morrissey, joined us on the Zoom meeting and spoke about the community outcry for a bridge across the San Diego River where a young man slipped and lost his life. She said that both the Mission Trails Citizen Advisory Committee and Task Force would be addressing that issue soon, and she will let us know what has been decided. It is a treacherous crossing and our hearts go out to the family of Max LeNail over their tragic loss.

Spring is coming, and with it the poppies popping alongside the highways and byways. Enjoy our wonderful San Diego weather and the gifts of Nature. We hope to see you at our March 17 Zoom meeting!

If you have a San Carlos story to share, or would like to get involved in your community, please contact SCAC vice president Patricia Mooney at patty@crystalpyramid.com.

— By SCAC vice president Patricia Mooney