Welcome Spring! Some facts about the month of April: Its name is derived from the Latin word “aperit,” which means to open. It’s the month of the growing season when trees and flowers begin to “open.” Some believe that the month is named after the Greek goddess, Aphrodite (Aphros). Other themes include resurrection and redemption. So there’s a lot packed into this month. Those of us who have sheltered from COVID for over a year can see now see light at the end of this tunnel. April brings all of us hope for a brighter future. Keep your eyes open for the orange poppies along our highways, and if you have not visited the San Carlos Community Garden yet, do it. You’ll be glad you did.

At our latest meeting, the San Carlos Area Council received the following updates:

The police report for the month of February included zero violent crimes, 17 property crimes, nine thefts from vehicles, one residential burglary, two motor vehicle thefts and five thefts. There were 30 citations issues and 17 arrests in the San Carlos area.

The DEA National Prescription Take-Back Program will occur on Saturday April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 9225 Aero Drive, San Diego, 92115 where you can drop off your expired or unwanted prescription drugs. Please don’t flush your old drugs down the toilet or add them to the landfill.

Mike McBride, San Diego Fire & Rescue Fire Chief, advised us to make it a habit of changing out our home’s smoke detector battery when Daylight Savings Time occurs. Make sure the smoke detector and CO2 detector are operating correctly. Mike mentioned that coming this May, you may notice that Fire & Rescue teams will be practicing their skills at Mission Trails Regional Park with fire trucks, engines and a helicopter. Mike also spoke about brush management and how we all need 100 feet of defensible space around our properties. Toward that end, we’d like to direct you to the San Diego Fire & Rescue Brush Management Video which was produced by Crystal Pyramid Productions in 2012 and features beloved newsman Loren Nancarrow who volunteered his time as a spokesperson for this important educational video. View at www.youtu.be/T1DUk7OB_9E.

If you would like to become more involved in your community or simply learn more about what’s going on, then join us at our San Carlos Area Council meeting Wednesday, April 21 at 6:30–8 p.m.. Your presence would be our present! Membership is free. Our community representatives from city, state, county along with police and fire liaisons will be available to answer your questions and address your concerns. The Zoom link is www.fb.me/e/6cLICHe3T.

If you have a San Carlos story to share, or would like to get involved in your community, please contact San Carlos Area Council VP Patricia Mooney at patty@crystalpyramid.com.

— By San Carlos Area Council vice president Patricia Mooney.