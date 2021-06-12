All San Carlos residents are welcome to join us at the next Zoom meeting of the San Carlos Area Council (SCAC) on Wednesday, June 16, 6:30–8 pm. We will post that link at our Facebook page (facebook.com/SanCarlosAreaCouncil). We are fortunate to have elected official office representatives provide updates at every meeting.

Our San Carlos community is invited to come and take advantage of these short meetings where you can share your concerns and questions with people like our local police liaison, Community Relations Officer John Steffen, and our San Diego Fire Department Battalion Chief. All of our representatives provide critical information regarding issues such as fire safety, homelessness, notices about infrastructure and so much more.

Truly, it behooves any San Carlosian who cares about our beautiful community to get involved. This is your town council, folks. And considering there are no dues, what are you waiting for?

In news from our City Council member Raul Campillo, as chair of the Mission Trails Regional Park Task Force, he held a press conference behind the Interpretive Center to announce that he would vote to move forward with the LeNail family’s proposal to build a bridge across the San Diego River to honor their son’s memory.

Max LeNail died when he tried to cross the existing uneven cement structure that becomes slippery with algae during the rainy months. That particular spot has been challenging for anyone attempting to cross as the river flows year long, but it’s especially terrifying when the river is swollen.

There is now an effort to raise money towards the construction of this bridge. Take a look at the video about Max and the need for the bridge www.bridgeformax.com.

Thank you, Council member Campillo, for your dedication to serving our community and keeping us safe. Thanks also for championing our long-awaited San Carlos Library. The mitigation on the adjoining property (formerly a gas station) where the library will expand has now been completed. We will soon come to the point when the land can be purchased by the City of San Diego, and then money can be raised for our new library. Join us at our June Zoom meeting to stay tuned on this issue and all the other issues of concern to our community.

If you have a San Carlos story to share, or would like to get involved in your Town Council, please contact San Carlos Area Council vice president Patricia Mooney at patty@crystalpyramid.com.

— Patricia Mooney, San Carlos Area Council vice president