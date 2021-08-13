Well, it’s been a very interesting summer. We enjoyed the Olympics very much. Japan was such an amazing venue, so hospitable, sophisticated and aesthetically pleasing. And the athletes performed remarkably, once again showing the world how we can lift each other up, even in moments of so-called “failure,” and soar to where the sky is the limit.

We had a lovely July Zoom meeting starring our District 7 Councilmember Raul Campillo, who said, “I wake up and eat breakfast, lunch and dinner thinking about the San Carlos Library.”

So neighbors, we have someone in our corner who has wrangled up interest for our library in the local government. The mediation of the adjoining property, formerly a gas station, has finally been concluded, letters of intent to nearby neighbors have been sent out, and Councilmember Campillo has secured seed money of $250,000 to get the ball rolling. More money will need to be raised, so put your thinking caps on, and let’s finally burst through the ribbon at the finish line of this major marathon.

Other news from the July SCAC Zoom meeting: We are so pleased to welcome new board members Tamar Caspi and Cynthia Wooten! Fire Captain Mike Liversedge informed us that the Fire Department had administered over 30,000 vaccines! He also reminded us that we need to protect our homes from wildfire by maintaining a 100-foot defensible space around our property, especially if we live on the edge of a canyon. Officer John Steffen shared with us that Cheers was robbed on July 16 by someone in his late teens with a hand gun.

Some good news: A $1.5 million grant has been allocated to build the “Bridge for Max” where he perished while trying to cross the San Diego River. Those of us who have lived here for decades know how long the need and desire has been for a bridge in that spot.

And finally, last but not least, SCAC President Mark Schulze and I received a Special Commendation from Councilmember Campillo in his Council headquarters. Mark and I were surprised and touched to accept it.

San Carlos residents, please join us at the next Zoom meeting of the San Carlos Area Council (SCAC) on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 6:30–8 p.m. Besides the many local representatives attending this month, we also have special guest, Jennifer Nelson, (on Councilmember Campillo’s staff) speaking to us about hate crimes. We will post the Zoom link at our Facebook page prior to the meeting. We are fortunate to have elected official office representatives provide updates at every meeting.

If you have a San Carlos story to share, or would like to get involved in your town council, contact Patricia Mooney at patty@crystalpyramid.com.

— Patricia Mooney, vice president of the San Carlos Area Council