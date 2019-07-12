By PATRICIA MOONEY

San Carlos Area Council (SCAC) President Mark Schulze and I spent Fourth of July at Lake Murray enjoying the festivities, music and fireworks. San Carlos’s premier annual event thrives because of its many dedicated sponsors, volunteers and performers. As a grateful observer, I thought about all the people working behind the scenes to deliver such a delightful, family-friendly day.

Local orthodontist, Dr. Stormberg, stepped up to be the 2019 title sponsor, along with several other companies and neighbors who contributed funds so the show could go on.

Located in the center of the venue was the sound booth that delivered great sound from the bands (Frankie T & The Triple B, Big Time Operator, Bam Bam and Republic of Music) and announcements from young master of ceremonies, Owen Dahlkamp.

The security personnel circulated constantly through the crowds, giving us all a feeling of safety.

The sunshine, along with a breeze off of Lake Murray, the music, the food and drinks, the scene of kettle corn wafting through the park, the sounds of laughing children — it added up to a fantastic Fourth of July for all.

Mark and I ran into Jay Wilson at the Allied Gardens July summer concert the following evening. Jay said that the Lake Murray Fireworks committee had met its $85,000 goal by the end of the evening. He also mentioned that volunteers had helped in a big way.

“It is so nice to have help. Last night was the first time I could actually watch the fireworks,” Jay said.

So next year, when you attend the Lake Murray Fireworks and Music Fest extravaganza, scratch beneath the surface, look behind the scenes for the people who serve their country by serving their community. Thank them. Get out your checkbook and contribute to the cause. Better yet, volunteer your time. See you on the banks of Lake Murray in 2020.

All donations for this year and next year are greatly appreciated. Go to lakemurrayfireworks.org to express your thanks and make a donation.

Our next SCAC meeting will be on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 6:30 p.m., at the San Carlos Branch Library, 7265 Jackson Drive. Our featured speaker will be City Councilwoman and mayoral candidate, Barbara Bry.

Follow San Carlos Area Council at on Twitter and Facebook.

— Patricia Mooney is vice president of the San Carlos Area Council. Have a San Carlos story to tell? Email patty@crystalpyramid.com.