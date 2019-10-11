By PATRICIA MOONEY

Because the San Carlos Area Council did not meet in October, guest speaker Nathan Fletcher from the San Diego Board of Supervisors, will instead join us at our Nov. 6 meeting at 6 p.m. in the San Carlos Library, 7265 Jackson Drive. We’re looking forward to learning about what’s happening in our city and how our community will be affected. Join us, won’t you?

9-21-19

I don’t know how many San Carlos citizens were aware that a once-in-a-century event occurred this past September. Hint: The date and our zip code coincided on Sept. 21, 2019. On that Saturday, our Navajo post office celebrated with a talented quintet from Patrick Henry High School, and a few words from San Carlos Area Council President Mark Schulze and postmaster Lisa Baldwin, followed by refreshments and a specially decorated cake. To top it off, the post office issued a commemorative stamped envelope highlighting Cowles Mountain.

Philately, or the collecting of stamps, may seem outmoded to some these days, but my dad bequeathed his collection to me 50 years ago and I have been saving stamps ever since. And I don’t think I’m alone. This particular envelope means a lot to me because it features a photo I shot myself. While riding my bicycle around Lake Murray during this spring’s “super bloom,” I saw Cowles Mountain arrayed in such beauty, I stopped and snapped the photo. Turns out that there are some “philatelists” in our neighborhood, as the post office sold out the first run of commemorative Cowles Mountain envelopes at $3.50 each. There may be a second issue; it’s best to call up the post office to find out. You can speak to the friendly staff at 619-641-8667.

San Carlos Library

Many of you share in the frustration regarding the seemingly endless wait to break ground on our new library. I decided to call up the California Regional Water Quality Control Board to find out what the hold-up is. I spoke with Sean McLain, engineering geologist, who is leading the project. He informed me that the city has to follow a process which is taking longer than expected. He estimated that it would take maybe another month to install vapor wells and probes by which samples can be extracted. This extraction would occur as soon as the wells are in place, and then again in three months.

The city wants to make sure there will be no environmental threats to residents or the new facility. Safety first! Tesoro, owners of the former gas station, are facilitating the process as best they can.

— Patricia Mooney is vice president of the San Carlos Area Council.