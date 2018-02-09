San Carlos Area Council news

By Mickey Zeichick

The next meeting of the San Carlos Area Council (SCAC) will be Wednesday, March 7. Our guest speaker will be from San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E) and the topic is the changing of the wood poles for steel poles in the back country of San Diego County, the necessity for doing so, its impact on the area, and why SDG&E sometimes shuts the power off to this area.

Street work

There is a lot of street work going on in San Diego neighborhoods. To find out if street work is scheduled for your area, visit streets.sandiego.gov.

Stadium Brick Project

Be a permanent part of Patriot history and support our school’s new stadium! Patrick Henry High School (PHHS) is completing brick walkways in the new stadium areas, set to begin their unveiling in March. Order your brick today.

Not only can you put your own inscription on this brick, but you can decorate it with a symbol. Did you or someone you love graduate or attend PHHS? What a wonderful way to pay tribute to the school and the loved one to buy a brick. The brick project is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Grantville-Allied Gardens.

For more information, please contact John at PatrickHenryBricks@alliedgardenskiwanis.org. While they hope to satisfy all preferences and requests, (as with anything) timing is important to assure your top choice!

Donate clothes

I know it is only February, but prom is coming up. Start thinking about if you can donate clothes or accessories for men or women, girls or boys to this annual drive.

Dog park

We are forming a committee for creating a dog park in the San Carlos/Allied Gardens/Del Cerro area. If you would like to be part of the committee, please contact me. We will keep our meetings brief and meet when needed.

Get involved

SCAC elections are in May, if you are interested in joining our board of directors please let me know.

SCAC dues are due ($7 per household). Please send your check for membership to: SCAC P.O. Box 19246, San Diego, CA 92159-0246.

If you wish to be added to The Interested Persons List, please contact me at mrzeichick@gmail.com . If you have a topic you would like to hear about or more about, please let me know and perhaps we can have this be our “guest topic” of our bi-monthly meeting.

— Mickey Zeichick is president of the San Carlos Area Council.