By PATRICIA MOONEY

San Carlos Area Council meetings are now on hiatus until further notice. If you wish to be added to the Interested Persons List, or have a topic you would like to learn or give a presentation about, please contact San Carlos Area Council vice president Patricia Mooney at patty@crystalpyramid.com.

1 of 2 - +

As we continue to socially distance ourselves and life as we know it continues in a surrealistic mode, we will keep on sharing photos of “Life During the Coronavirus.”

— Patricia Mooney is vice president of the San Carlos Area Council. Email patty@crystalpyramid.com.