By PATRICIA MOONEY

Five months into this seemingly unending pandemic, we now learn from the scientific community that this is only the beginning. Even though “sheltering in place” is recommended, a balance must be struck for your mind, body and spirit.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors representative Dianne Jacob spearheaded the plan to open county parks to workouts and worship. Lying around on a couch while watching television is simply not the best way to protect yourself from a deadly virus. Go out there and take a hike or a run, ride your bike, find a patch of grass and do some yoga. Keep your body and your lungs strong so you can weather this storm.

We have noticed an abundance of climbers on Cowles Mountain over the past few weeks — even at night when we’ve seen a few hikers continue over to Pyles Peak. We have observed how far technology has advanced in just the past 10 years, so that a person can illuminate a treacherous single-track trail to ascend to the top of Cowles Mountain, even on a moonless night. It’s technology that will also help us address this virus hopefully in the near future so we can return to a more normal way of living. We simply all need to pull our weight, wear a mask and socially distance.

Here is some news regarding an upcoming Zoom District 7 Candidate Forum meeting. It will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 7P p.m. The two candidates, Noli Zosa and Raul Campillo will answer questions submitted by community members in advance.

Email your questions to district7candidates@gmail.com by noon, Tuesday, Aug. 18. Only questions from those submitted in advance will be addressed by both candidates. The link to attend the Zoom meeting will be posted on the Del Cerro Action Council, Allied Gardens Community Council and San Carlos Area Council Facebook page websites by noon on Monday, Aug. 17. Visit delcerroactioncouncil.org, aggccouncil.org or facebook.com/sancarlosareacouncil to find the link.

SCAC meetings are now on hiatus until further notice. If you have a San Carlos story to share, please contact San Carlos Area Council VP Patricia Mooney at patty@crystalpyramid.com.

— Patricia Mooney is Vice President of the San Carlos Area Council. Email patty@crystalpyramid.com