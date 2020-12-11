We now enter that time of year when we take stock of all that’s happened over the past 12 months. The rampant devastation from COVID-19 and a series of natural disasters across our state and nation, makes it imperative that we focus on the moments that have brought us any peace, comfort and happiness.

Zoom and other forms of communications technology have made it possible for families and friends to stay in touch and celebrate occasions such as birthdays, weddings and holidays. Drive-in cinema has made a come-back. Zoom concerts are now a thing. Families have rediscovered puzzles and board games. Essential workers such as teachers, doctors, nurses and firefighters have emerged as heroes this year. Crayola launched a box of crayons with diverse skin colors that children can use to “accurately color themselves into the world.”

Here in San Diego, the community stepped up to address food insecurity issues across our county, contributing food and funds. People brushed up on their baking, gardening and sewing skills. COVID-19 forced us to reimagine everything from arranging for employees to work full time from home, to setting up restaurants outside; from drive-by graduations and birthdays to socially-distanced grocery shopping. It’s been a booming year for bicycles, bidets and barbecue grills. Quarantine gives us the opportunity to spend 40 minutes in a massage chair without guilt. I have personally never seen so many people out on the trails biking and hiking. Kids are learning an appreciation for the great outdoors and the night sky.

The last time the San Carlos Area Council gathered was last December. Since it may be many more months before we can physically meet, we have decided to host a holiday Zoom meeting for San Carlos neighbors on Wednesday, Dec. 16 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. We can use the time to meet our neighbors, discuss any important local issues, and usher out the year 2020. We hope you’ll join us!

If you have a San Carlos story to share, or would like to get involved in your community, please contact San Carlos Area Council vice president Patricia Mooney at patty@crystalpyramid.com.

— By San Carlos Area Council vice president Patricia Mooney