San Carlos Area Council news

By Mickey Zeichick

The next meeting of the San Carlos Area Council (SCAC) will be Wednesday, May 2 at the San Carlos Library, 7265 Jackson Drive. Our guest speaker will be announced in the April issue of the Mission Times Courier.

Our guest speakers at our March meeting were Brian D’Agostino and Katy Giannecchini, meteorologists from San Diego Gas & Electric. Their presentation centered on hardening of SDG&E’s system, progress in fire prevention technology and strategies, and reasons for de-energization.

To find out if any SDG&E street work is scheduled for your area visit streets.sandiego.gov.

Be a permanent part of Patriot history and support our school’s new stadium by participating in the Patrick Henry High School Stadium Brick Project, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Grantville-Allied Gardens.

Patrick Henry High School (PHHS) is completing brick walkways in the new stadium areas, set to be unveiled in March. Order your brick today. Not only can you put your own inscription on this brick, but you can decorate it with a symbol. Did you or someone you love graduate or attend PHHS? What a wonderful way to pay tribute to the school and the loved one to buy a brick. For more information please contact John at PatrickHenryBricks@alliedgardenskiwanis.org.

Prom is coming. Start thinking about clearing out your closets and parting with some of the formal wear treasures you have been saving. You can donate these clothes or accessories for men or women to this annual drive for our local high school. Last year we donated more than three dozen dresses, six suits, jackets, belts, bracelets and necklaces. There may be other ways you can contribute to this annual event, call us if you have ideas.

We have formed a committee to see if we can have a dog park in the San Carlos/Allied Gardens/Del Cerro area. We will keep you updated as to our progress from time to time.

SCAC elections are in May, if you are interested in joining our Board of Directors please let me know. The maximum time commitment is only two to three hours a month.

SCAC dues are due ($7 per household). Please send your check for membership to: SCAC P.O. Box 19246, San Diego, CA 92159-0246.

If you wish to be added to The Interested Persons List or if you have ideas for topic or guiests, please contact me at mrzeichick@gmail.com.

— Mickey Zeichick is president of the San Carlos Area Council.