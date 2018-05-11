By Mickey Zeichick | San Carlos Area Council News

The next meeting of the San Carlos Area Council (SCAC) will be Wednesday, Sept. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the San Carlos Branch Library, 7265 Jackson Drive — our guest speaker to be determined.

At our annual meeting on May 2, we elected new officers: Mark Schulze, president; Patty Mooney vice president; Mickey Zeichick secretary/treasurer. We also welcomed new board member David Coppa.

At our last board meeting we discussed many things — among them was that we have been having poor turnout at our bi-monthly meetings. We discussed starting our meetings later than 6 p.m., and if we should continue to meet every other month. It was voted at the board meeting to recommend to the membership at our annual meeting the following:

Our next meeting is July 4 so we decided to be dark in July. We discussed having the meeting on July 11, but that conflicts with the Navajo Community Planners, Inc. meeting. Rather than bi-monthly meetings, we would have monthly meetings starting in September 2018. Rather than the meeting hours being 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., we will have the meeting time 6:30 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. This will allow folks to get home from work, have dinner and spend time with their family before coming to a shorter meeting.

All items were voted on and approved at our annual meeting.

We will continue having excellent speakers, but we will alternate between having a speaker at one meeting and having the reports from elected officials at the next meeting. While it is comforting to know that our elected officials attend other town council meetings, and while we know that Wednesday evening meetings seem to be popular, we still feel that is the best fit for us – at least at this time. If you would like to weigh in on this, please contact me.

Meanwhile, we will continue to pursue the dog park, continue the push for our new library, work with the San Carlos Recreation Council, be involved with Mission Trails Regional Park, and the Navajo Community Planners and other matters involving our city of San Diego – San Carlos area.

Our May 2 speaker, Darnisha Hunter from Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s office, was very informative regarding many different subjects — homelessness in San Diego, the acquisition of the Navigation Center and the storage center, The Alzheimer’s Project, the controversial Park & Recreation Department funding matters regarding the recreation councils, and the lack of cooperation between the parks department and the councils. Hunter is a real go-to person in the mayor’s office and she has offered her assistance to us.

SCAC elections were held on May 2, but if you are interested in joining our board of directors, please let us know. The time commitment is approximately three hours a month – but more if you want. SCAC dues are due ($7 per household). Please send your check for membership to: SCAC P.O. Box 19246, San Diego, CA 92159-0246. If you wish to be added to The Interested Persons List or have a topic you would like to learn about, please contact me at mrzeichick@gmail.com.

— Mickey Zeichick is secretary of the San Carlos Area Council.