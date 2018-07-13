San Carlos Area Council news – July 13, 2018

By Patty Mooney | San Carlos Area Council News

All San Carlos residents are welcome to join us at the next meeting of the San Carlos Area Council (SCAC) on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 6:30–8 p.m., in the San Carlos Branch Library, 7265 Jackson Drive. We have changed the time in order to accommodate more people’s schedules. We are fortunate to have elected officials’ office representatives providing updates at every meeting. As a change, our monthly meetings will alternate between more in-depth reports from elected officials’ representatives one meeting, then the next month’s meeting will have a speaker as the focus; so on those evenings, elected official updates will be brief.

I have attended SCAC meetings as a spectator for several years, and have enjoyed hearing from quite a variety of speakers on many topics. Now I am honored to be vice president along with my husband Mark Schulze as president. We’d like to invite all our neighbors to come and take advantage of these short meetings where you can share your concerns and questions with people like our local police liaison, Community Relations Officer John Steffen, and our San Diego Fire Department Battalion Chief.

At our May meeting, our guest speaker was special assistant to Mayor Faulconer, Darnisha Hunter. She spoke eloquently about several issues. One big issue that concerns all of us is the city’s strategic plan for housing the homeless. As we are all aware, the issue of homelessness has crept into our quiet neighborhood. The best way to stay tuned into this issue and many others, such as potholes, infrastructure, water usage, what’s new at Mission Trails, etc. is to join us at the free SCAC meetings.

Also, please consider joining the SCAC. The dues are modest ($7 per household). Please help support us by sending your check for membership to: SCAC P.O. Box 19246, San Diego, CA 92159-0246. If you wish to be added to the Interested Persons List or have a topic you would like to learn about, please contact SCAC Secretary Mickey Zeichick at mrzeichick@gmail.com.

If you enjoy reading and finding a good deal, the San Carlos branch of the San Diego Library is having their monthly Friends of the Library Book Sale on Saturday, July 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. I’ve even found some first edition copies of books signed by the authors. It’s a real treasure-trove.

By the time you see this column, the Lake Murray Fourth of July fireworks and concert series will have already occurred. It promises to be another fun-filled day for family and friends in the community. We are privileged to have these festivities in our own backyard. Please support our sponsors and contribute whatever funds you can for next year’s event.

— Patricia Mooney is vice president of the San Carlos Area Council. Reach her at patty@crystalpyramid.com.