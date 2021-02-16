San Carlos Area Council is excited to report that we are resuming our monthly meetings beginning Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, so mark your calendars. Going forward, our meetings will now occur on the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Contact us for the Zoom link at patty@crystalpyramid.com or look for it at our Facebook page, facebook.com/sancarlosareacouncil.

Newly-elected District 7 City Council member Raul Campillo has reached out to us and promised that high on his list of priorities for San Carlos is the “new” library. As we observed the fast-paced razing of Jack Murphy Stadium this past month, we couldn’t help but wonder about the library, construction of which has been held up for over 20 years! This last year, during which all libraries were closed due to COVID, would have been the perfect time to begin construction of our new library.

After the beating we have all taken from the pandemic, both psychologically and physically, here’s a piece of good news that will give you a smile. San Carlos resident Paul Grisham had his lost wallet returned to him. Thing is, the wallet was lost in Antarctica in the 1960s. It took a series of people who were unrelenting in their search for Mr. Grisham to track him down and return it to him — 53 years after he lost it. You can find the story at the San Diego Union Tribune.

And one more piece of good news that we would like to share: Happy 40th anniversary to Crystal Pyramid Productions. It was the year 1981 when SCAC President Mark Schulze started his company which is now San Diego’s longest-standing video production services company.

Happy Valentine’s Day to all. Please remember that we have all been through quite a time with a raging pandemic that has thrown a major wrench in our lives and livelihoods. Let’s take the time to love one another. (Mark and I met on Valentine’s Day in 1982).

If you have a San Carlos story to share, or would like to get involved in your community, please contact Patricia Mooney at patty@crystalpyramid.com.

— By San Carlos Area Council vive president Patricia Mooney