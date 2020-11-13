It’s been quite the November, what with our national and local elections. We now have a new President whose first orders of business are to steer us through the COVID pandemic and deliver stimulus relief, with California’s own Senator Kamala Harris at his side.

The fact that the vice president glass ceiling has been broken is a joyous occasion, particularly for people whose life’s work has been to elevate women into powerful roles. There will be more women seated in Congress, bringing diversity to both parties. And there is also good news about a vaccine with 90% efficacy in trial volunteers.

In our corner of the world, we have a new Mayor, Todd Gloria; new Council 7 representative, Raul Campillo; and it looks like “Cowboy Crooner” Steve Vaus may be our new County Supervisor as Dianne Jacob makes a graceful exit. Congratulations to you all. We look forward to hosting meetings where we can meet and “elbow-bump” our new representatives, once it’s safe for people to gather once again.

Did anybody see the rainbow over Cowles Mountain the day of the first seasonal rain? Simply beautiful. Take care, dear neighbors, until next time.

SCAC meetings are now on hiatus until further notice. If you have a San Carlos story to share, please contact San Carlos Area Council VP Patricia Mooney at patty@crystalpyramid.com.

— By Patricia Mooney, vice president of the San Carlos Area Council.