By DAVE THOMAS

For one local artist, life just continues to paint good times.

Carol Thomason, 78, was recently honored with what she tabbed her lifetime achievement award – the Master Signature Membership.

The San Carlos resident has had 10 paintings accepted for the International Exhibition over the last 20 years by the San Diego Watercolor Society (SDWS).

During the month of October, SDWS is hosting its annual International Exhibition in its gallery (Point Loma) at 2825 Dewey Road, Suite 105. For more information on the event, visit: sdws.org/.

For Thomason, her entry in the October exhibit is Lines of Communication 292, PETCO.COM, (Endangered Monarchs).

Thomason uses fluid acrylics, watercolor, collage, pencils and watercolor crayons to create the mixed media paintings in her non-objective series she calls “Lines of Communication.” The series is about the Internet, cell phones, computers – the communication technologies.

Thomason’s 22-year long series is about the Internet, cellphones and computers and the companies using those Lines of Communication.

Her paintings have captured more than 80 awards locally and nationally in major exhibits with National Watercolor Society, American Watercolor Society, Western Federation of Watercolor Societies and San Diego Watercolor Society.

In 2021, Thomason was honored to be granted Signature Status by the American Watercolor Society in New York City.

Thomason majored in art history, UCSB. She received a teaching credential at California State University at San Luis Obispo. From there, she got a master’s degree work in art history at the University of Michigan. “So I have studied it all – cave painting to contemporary,” Thomason noted. She moved back to California and began taking figure drawing classes in 1982 to see if she could realistically reproduce what her eye was seeing. “Yes, I’m good at that,” Thomason commented. “But my love, over this 40-year period, has turned out to be my contemporary, non-objective, Lines of Communication series, begun in 1999, just as the Internet was being developed.”

Asked in the past what she enjoys most about painting, Thomason noted, “I always think my next painting will be my best.”

For any individuals (young or old) looking to take up painting, Thomason stated, “I have taught workshops and classes for young and old. I tell each person, follow your heart. What appeals most to you? Do that and do it often.”

— Reach editor Dave Thomas at: Dave@sdnews.com.