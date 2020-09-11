The San Carlos Library Contactless Pick-Up Service is going stupendously! We average between 50 to 60 pickups a day and even top 100 on Friday afternoons. It is wonderful to see so many familiar faces; we can see you are smiling behind your masks.

Don’t forget that you can return your library items. Library bookdrops at all 36 locations are open Monday through Friday but will be closed on weekends. Come by during the week to drop off your library materials. Please note that all returned materials will be quarantined for 96 hours so it may take up to one week before they are cleared from library accounts.

Do you or your kids miss reading the library’s paperback books? Grab ‘n Go Reads are here! Visit the San Carlos Library, choose a prepackaged set of five themed books, and we will check them out to you on the spot. “Rainbow Magic,” “Goosebumps,” “My Weird School,” “I Survived” and more – we’ve got lots of choices, and we add new ones every day. Come and get ‘em!

Summer Reading Program prizes are still available for pick up through the end of September on Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at any of our 24 Contactless Pick-Up Service locations.

Visit your local pickup site and once you arrive, call the library and let staff know you are here for your prize bags.

At this time, participants will receive a coupon for the free book prize. Hold on to the coupon to choose a book when we reopen.

— David Ege is managing librarian of the San Carlos Library.