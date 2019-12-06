By DAVID EGE

In 2019, the San Carlos Branch Library continues to be the place for opportunity, discovery and inspiration! We partnered with many local organizations for feature events and had great attendance at our monthly programs.

Our biggest event was the second Robotics Showcase Extravaganza featuring the Patrick Henry Patribots, Cajon Park B1nary Drag0ns, Lakeside Middle Broncobots, Magnolia Science Academy NextGen and MagnoBricks, Dailard Mechanical Dolphins, Crescendo, Wizalos, Dapper Robo-Noodles and Creator Critters. The appearance of robot teams from MCAS Miramar and SDPD SWAT entertained the crowd and attracted 285 attendees.

We held 214 programs for children with 7,366 participants in 2019. Our youth services librarian coordinated many special programs to engage young people. The library’s Spring into STEAM and Library NExT programs introduced scientific procedures and critical thinking while the Where’s Waldo Contest attracted record numbers to the Summer Reading Program. We worked with the Environmental Services Department to host a Trash Truck Storytime and the Halloween Trick-or-Read program gave free books to kids. Families also had a great time celebrating at the Dr. Seuss Birthday Party.

In 2019, we have held 190 programs for adults that attracted 2,769 attendees. We had a visit from San Diego County Tax Collector Dan McAllister, and patrons learned to Plan Before the Sun Goes Down at our One Book, One San Diego event. Members of the community designed and hosted the new Peop le Enjoying Poetry program, which brought together people who share a love of poetry. Geologist Pat Abbott discussed the geology of Mission Trails Regional Park and a local gardener taught us about the importance of butterflies.

We appreciate the support of the San Carlos Friends of the Library who made these wonderful events possible. The dedication and hard work of the staff and volunteers make our library a wonderful community gathering place!

Mountain Lions 101: On Dec. 20, at 2-3 p.m., Mountain Lion Foundation Field Representative Robin Parks will present on mountain lion biology and behavior, with safety tips and misinformation about the species. Signs of these animals are routine in nearby Mission Trails Regional Park, and education is key to ensuring the protection of these native big cats.

Christmas Stories & Card-Making: Join us for a holiday-themed book and craft hour on Dec. 18, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. First, we will read fun stories to celebrate the yuletide season. Then we will finish up by making beautiful cards to give to friends and loved ones.

Paws to Read: Read aloud to therapy dogs on Dec. 28, at 11 a.m.-noon. Studies show that children can improve their confidence and reading skills by reading aloud to animals. Dogs make the perfect nonjudgmental audience. All therapy dogs are provided courtesy of Love on a Leash, a foundation for pet-provided therapy.

Challenge Island: Challenge Island encourages creativity, critical thinking, and social skills while instilling a love of science and engineering. On Jan. 8, from 4-5:15 p.m., kids will learn about dinosaurs and the role they played in the classic movie “Jurassic Park.” They will then create a dinosaur miniature golf course with varying degrees of difficulty. Ages 8-12. Registration required. Call 619-527-3430 to sign up.



Dates to remember:

Dec. 25: CLOSED for Christmas Day

Jan. 1: CLOSED for New Year’s Day

Jan. 3, 1:30-3:30 p.m.: Friends of the Library only, Used Book Pre-Sale.

— David Ege is managing librarian of the San Carlos Branch Library.