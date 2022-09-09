By JESSICA MILLS

As an official monarch waystation, the San Carlos Community Garden (SCCG) provides food and habitat for monarch butterflies to combat the impacts of climate change. With regularly blooming nectar sources, native milkweed plants and daily sunlight, the garden creates an environment conducive for butterfly survival.

In an effort to sustain and grow the monarch population, SCCG will be giving away free native milkweed plants (one per family) every Saturday from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., while supplies last.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, children participating in ‘Alphabet Soup’, SCCG’s monthly interactive story time event, will have the opportunity to plant milkweed in the Garden and will receive their own milkweed to plant at home. In partnership with the San Diego Public Library San Carlos Branch, Alphabet Soup is a free monthly event held in the Garden on the second Saturday from 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

SCCG volunteer and plot gardener Mairs Ryan helped designate the garden as a monarch waystation in the spring of 2021 under the guidance of Xerces Society, a non-profit organization that protects wildlife and their habitats. Ryan manages the butterfly beds and placement of milkweed in the Garden.

Much of the decline in monarch butterflies is due to a decrease in native milkweed plants from global warming and pesticide use. Milkweed plants are not only the monarch caterpillars’ sole food source, but the adult butterflies’ host plants for laying their eggs as well.

As one of the largest groups of pollinators, monarch extinction affects various ecosystems, pollinators and human food systems. Which is why planting milkweed in your home and community is important for the overall health of our planet.

“With this waystation recognition, the garden promises to provide an environment that promotes safe breeding and feeding resources for the monarchs,” Ryan said. “Such as, planting native milkweed for the caterpillars and an abundance of flowering plants for the adults.”

The community is encouraged to come and enjoy the Garden and take part in our monthly events held during open hours on Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Produce swaps are held every fourth Saturday of the month from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. to swap fruit, vegetables, herbs, flowers and more with community members.

SCCG’s upcoming workshops (advanced registration required, $10 per person)

Sept. 17: Planning a Winter and Fall Garden

Oct. 15: Container Gardening

For more information about the garden and to register for a workshop, visit: sancarloscommunitygarden.com/.

— Mills is a volunteer for the SCCG and senior at the University of San Diego. She helps with communication and marketing projects for the garden and the Youth Ambassador program.