For the past 10 years, the San Carlos Community Garden (SCCG) has brought the community together during the annual Fall Festival event.

This year, the free festivity will continue from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 with the festival’s theme: ‘Growing Community and Sharing our Bounty.’ The event is located at 6460 Boulder Lake Ave., San Diego.

In an effort to address food insecurity, the SCCG asks that those interested in attending bring a non-perishable item as an entry ticket to the festival. The collected items will be donated to the Good Shepherd Food Distribution program in El Cajon to help families in need.

Live music, arts and crafts, activities for kids, educational resources and demonstrations on native plant gardening, water conservation techniques, seasonal gardening and much more will be offered at the festival.