By Patricia Mooney

Happy New Year to All! We closed out 2021 with a December holiday party which featured guest appearances by Mayor Todd Gloria and Councilman Raul Campillo. They both spoke about the aging San Carlos library and how they are working to get the new one constructed. This will require the purchase of the property adjoining the current library which is a parking lot that used to be a gas station. All the testing and mitigation appears to be concluded, and after the land is purchased for the price agreed upon decades ago ($150K) we can then begin to raise funds for the library. Our elected officials have secured $750K of “seed money” to start the ball rolling.

Our December event was our first in-person event for two years. Sadly, due to Covid restrictions, we must return to the Zoom meeting format as we move forward into 2022. We’ll skip a January meeting and hold our next meeting in February. Stay tuned for details on that.

No one has expressed interest in the open Secretary position on the SCAC Board; until someone steps up to assist with at the very least recording and disseminating Minutes, we will move from monthly to quarterly meetings. All secretarial and social media tasks have fallen on the shoulders of one Board member who, after many years of donating their time is now feeling burned out. We want to keep our town council alive and well, but it is simply not fair for the same few people to carry the entire load. We know people are busy; however, if you would like to keep our SCAC alive, then you can help serve your country by assisting your very own local community organization. Younger people are especially welcome, as we elders are ready to pass the baton.

We will not be meeting in January. Our next meeting will be Wednesday, February 16th, via Zoom. Further details to be announced.

The Zoom videos of past meetings are available online at http://facebook.com/sancarlosareacouncil

If you have a San Carlos story to share, or would like to get involved in your Town Council, please contact San Carlos Area Council VP Patricia Mooney at patty@crystalpyramid.com .