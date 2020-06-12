By DAVID EGE

The San Carlos Branch Library is here to be a part of and serve the community. We are proud to know that the community sees us as an essential resource and we consider our patrons part of our extended family. The patrons who gather to learn from our authors and speakers, come in for their weekly meditation, share poems at People Enjoying Poetry, join discussions at our Book Club, and engage in issues at community meetings. The children who listen and sing at storytime and learn new skills doing arts and crafts. We miss seeing all of you and look forward to the day we can be together again.

We are moving toward that goal by allowing patrons to place holds on materials to be picked up at 11 select library locations with our Contactless Pickup Service. Visit the San Diego Public Library website for more details, sandiego.gov/public-library/pickup-service.

During the closure, the San Carlos Branch Library has focused on cleaning and rearranging our collection to make it more inviting and accessible. We inspected and cleaned each item and made sure they were in the proper order. Parts of the collection were moved around which gave our International Languages section a more prominent location and provided more room for the juvenile collection which was getting overcrowded. We also lowered the shelves to eye level in both the Adult and Children’s areas for easier access and browsing. Check the San Carlos Branch Library Facebook page to see pictures of some of our changes.

We would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Class of 2020. To all of the 5th graders moving on to middle school, to the 8th graders moving on to high school and the seniors of Patrick Henry High School who are preparing to head out and start their next chapter. Always remember that no matter what stage of life you are in or what circumstances you find yourself in, the public library will be there to provide information and support you in a lifetime of learning. We are the place for opportunity, discovery and inspiration.

—David Ege is branch manager of the San Carlos Branch Library. Reach him at DEge@SanDiego.gov.