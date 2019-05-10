By David Ege

Summer reading

Summer is upon us, and we’re excited to start our summer reading program, which runs from June 1-Aug. 31. Register online byJune 1 to participate in the fun events, great reads, and a chance to win books and other prizes.

Performers

Over the course of the summer, we’ll be inviting some fantastic performers for our young readers. There’s something for everyone. All programs are free and run each Wednesday from 2:30-3:15 p.m.

Here’s a preview: We kick off the series with “Mad Science: Ta-Da!” on June 12. Comedic ventriloquist, Joe Gandelman, joins us on June 19. The Zovargo Animal Show brings all kinds of furry, feathered, and scaly animal friends on June 26. On July 3, act out Dav Pilkey’s “Dog Breath: The Horrible Trouble with Hally Tosis” with Literature Comes to Life. The fantastic Amazing Dana returns to the library on July 10. Clown around with Sparkles the Clown on July 17. On July 24, take a walk on the wild side with animal ambassadors from Wild Wonders. Clap your hands and stomp your feet to the folksy tunes of Hullabaloo on July 31. If you like to laugh, make sure to catch the wacky and hilarious Michael Rayner Variety Show on Aug. 7. And for our finale, join us on Aug. 14 for Noteworthy Puppets’ Three Little Pigs: The Puppet Musical.

Library history

On May 17 from 2-3 p.m., Special Collections Librarian Rick Crawford will present the history of the San Diego Public Library through great stories and photos. His talk will trace the history of the library through the Horton days, the first official library in 1882, the Carnegie Library, growth of the branches, and the development of the new Central Library.

Artists

The paintings of Pam Nowlan, Teresa Rutledge, and Beverly Shults will be on display May 6-30.

Nolan uses pastels and oils to capture a variety of genres, including cityscapes and animals. Rutledge paints in oils, watercolors, and pastels and finds inspiration in her travels, especially in the deserts of the Southwest. Shults’ favorite mediums include pastels, watercolors and acrylics to share the beauty that surrounds her.

Please join us on May 18 between noon and 2 p.m. for the artist reception. Refreshments will be served. Shults will also demonstrate pour acrylics during the reception.

Local author

The San Carlos Branch Library is delighted to host R.D. Kardon to discuss her new book, “Flygirl,” on May 24 from 2-3 p.m.

Kardon is a former corporate and airline pilot with an Airline Transport Pilot certificate and three captain qualifications. She had a 12-year flying career that took her all over the world in every type of airplane from small, single-engine Cessnas to the Boeing 737. She also holds a bachelor of arts in journalism and sociology from NYU and a law degree from American University.

The Library Shop will be onsite to sell copies of “Flygirl” to support the San Diego Public Library Foundation.

Poetry open mic

Join People Enjoying Poetry (PEP) on May 25 from 1-3 p.m. for the second quarterly poetry open mic. Share your own work or read someone else’s poetry. We’ll collaborate to create a collection of poetry and the group will offer feedback at the poet’s request.

— David Ege is managing librarian of the San Carlos Branch Library.