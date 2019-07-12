By DAVID EGE

Need a new library card? We will be offering two special-edition library cards this summer. Starting July 12, the San Diego Public Library is proud to present the first-ever San Diego LGBT Pride commemorative library card! And later this month, check out the new Comic-Con cards available starting July 18.

The aging brain

How does the brain change as we get older? On July 19 from 2-3 p.m., come find out from San Diego State University brain imaging scientists. Learn about how normal aging affects your thinking and memory, or what factors make your cognition decline. We will go over aging and some disorders or diseases that occur and some things you can do to keep your brain healthy longer.

Art show

The pour paintings of La Mesa duo Kathy Cassanova and her mother, Laura Wentz (known together as “Two Pour Painters”) will be on display in the art gallery July 8-Aug. 1. Pour painting requires bravery and lots of colorful, drippy messy moments. Their artist reception will be July 20, noon-2 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Author talk

Local author and Pen/Fusion Emerging Writers award-winner, Jean Guerrero, will discuss her new book, “Crux: A Cross-Border Memoir,” on July 26 from 2-3 p.m. In this lyrical and haunting memoir, Jean Guerrero tries to locate the border between truth and fantasy as she searches for explanations for her father’s behavior. She risks death on her adventures, imperiling everything in her journey to redeem her father from the underworld of his delusions.

Summer reading

On July 17, get ready to be entertained by Sparkles the Clown. This fun program includes magic and bubbles! On July 24, come take a walk on the wild side with Wild Wonders and their animal ambassadors. There is no telling what animals you might see! On July 31, enjoy the musical stylings of Hullabaloo; the whole family will be inspired to laugh, sing, and dance along! And on Aug. 7, join us for the penultimate summer reading event with Michael Rayner’s variety show. This show features tricks and stunts with uproarious stand-up and a bounty of improvised fun.

Paws to Read

Drop by between 11-noon on July 15 and Aug. 5 to read to certified therapy dogs. Studies show that children can improve their confidence and reading skills by reading aloud to animals. Dogs make the perfect nonjudgmental audience! All therapy dogs are provided courtesy of Love on a Leash, a foundation for pet-provided therapy. This is a recurring program that occurs on the first and third Mondays from June 17 through Aug 19.

— David Ege is managing librarian of the San Carlos Library.