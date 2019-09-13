By DAVID EGE

The San Carlos Friends of the Library (SCFOL) annually donates between $20,000–$30,000 to the San Carlos Branch Library. Memberships, donations and the monthly used book sales are SCFOL’s primary revenue sources. Friends’ memberships and donations are tax deductible as a charitable contribution. Individual Life Memberships are only $250. Join at this level before Oct. 30, to have your name added to this year’s Honor Wall plaque which is on display in the Winer Family Community Room and Art Gallery.

Art show

The invisible world is revealed to us through the infrared photography of Luciano Demasi displayed in the art gallery from Sept. 9–Oct. 3. Luciano has photographed areas around San Diego County and other U.S. National Parks. His artist reception will be Sept. 21, noon–2 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Genealogy research for beginners

Don Williams of the of the National Genealogical Society and the San Diego Genealogical Society will be presenting on Sept. 20 from 2–3 p.m. about starting your genealogy research. Learn definitions, conventions, source examples (where to find them and how to fully exploit them), and techniques to efficiently manage and control your family tree development.

Author talk

Bestselling author of historical fiction, Kate Quinn, will discuss her new book “The Huntress” on Sept. 27 from 2–3 p.m. Set during WWII and the post-war years, a British war correspondent and former Soviet Union pilot search for a lethal Nazi murderess known as The Huntress who disappeared after the war. Meanwhile, a young woman living in Boston begins to question the past of her new, soft-spoken German stepmother.

Do you believe in ghosts?

The team from Pacific Paranormal Investigators (SDPL) will be here on Oct. 11 from 2–3 p.m. to discuss the paranormal investigation process. Learn about the tools of the trade, using the scientific method, logic and common sense to explain things that seem unusual, and how to conduct research on the paranormal using SDPL resources.

Banned Books Week celebration

Literature Comes to Life invites children from the audience to act out the story of “The Paper Bag Princess” by Robert Munsch on Sept. 25 from 2:30–3:30 p.m. Although a modern story time favorite, this title was once the object of censorship attempts for its controversial ending – the princess does not marry the prince!

Challenge Island: Wicked Witch Twist

Challenge Island returns to the San Carlos Branch Library on Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 4–5:15 p.m. Children ages 8–12 will use creativity, critical thinking and social skills as they learn about the role of tornadoes in “The Wizard of Oz.” They will then build a tornado-proof house to keep Dorothy safe. This popular science and engineering-based program fills up quickly, so please register early by calling 619-527-3430.

Physics of fidget spinners

On Saturday, Oct. 12 from noon–3 p.m., learn about the motion, tension, gravity and other fantastic phenomena related to fidget spinners and the world at large. A partnership with UC San Diego Extension. Ages 9–12. Register online at sandiego.gov/LibraryNext.

Dates to remember

Sept. 18, 4–5:30 p.m.: San Carlos Friends of the Library monthly meeting.

Oct. 2, 6:30-8 p.m.: San Carlos Area Council Meeting. Members of the community are invited to attend.

Oct. 4, 1:30-3:30 p.m.: Friends of the Library only, Used Book Pre-Sale.

Oct. 5, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: SCFOL Monthly Used Book Sale

Oct. 10, 12:30-2 p.m.: Library Book Club, “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng

— David Ege is branch manager of the San Carlos Branch Library.