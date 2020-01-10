By DAVID EGE

The staff of the San Carlos Branch Library would like to wish everyone in our community a happy 2020. We are very excited for the new year and are looking forward to the exciting programs and events we have on deck in the coming months. We look forward to seeing you at the library!

Art show: Oil paintings depicting scenes of Southern California will be featured by landscape and plein air artist Ken Roberts from Jan. 8 to Feb. 4. A San Diego native, Roberts spent his youth hiking and camping in the desert and mountains of San Diego’s back country. A resident of San Carlos, he can be seen painting on location at Lake Murray and Mission Trails. His reception will be on Jan. 18, noon-2 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Center for Sustainable Energy: Join us for a workshop presented by the Center for Sustainable Energy on Jan. 17, at 2-3 p.m. They will outline the fundamentals of solar electricity and solar water heating. It will provide homeowners with valuable consumer awareness tips that will help them feel confident when evaluating solar technology for their homes. CSE is a mission-driven nonprofit organization providing clean energy program design, management and technical advisory services.

Author talk: On Jan. 24, at 2-3 p.m., author Matt Coyle will discuss his new Rick Cahill crime novel, “Lost Tomorrows.” Coyle knew he wanted to be a crime writer when he was 14 and his father gave him “The Simple Art of Murder” by Raymond Chandler. He graduated with a degree in English from University of California, Santa Barbara. His foray into crime fiction was delayed for 30 years as he spent time in various careers.

Poetry open mic: Join People Enjoying Poetry (PEP) on Jan. 25 at their new time of 2-4 p.m. for the bi-monthly poetry open mic. PEP will now be meeting on the fourth Saturday of every other month. Share your own work or read someone else’s poetry. We’ll collaborate to create a collection of poetry and the group will offer feedback at the poet’s request.

All about seals: Come learn all about seals on Jan. 22 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Learn what kind of animal the harbor seal is, what seals do, and how to tell the difference between a seal and a sea lion. Presented by Pam Thomas from the Seal Society Sierra Club San Diego. Ages 5-10.

Paws to Read: Read aloud to therapy dogs on Jan. 25 at 11 a.m.-noon. Studies show that children can improve their confidence and reading skills by reading aloud to animals. Dogs make the perfect nonjudgmental audience. All therapy dogs are provided courtesy of Love on a Leash, a foundation for pet-provided therapy.

Challenge Island: Challenge Island encourages creativity, critical thinking, and social skills while instilling a love of science and engineering. On Feb. 12, from 4-5:15 p.m., kids will learn about the job of an archaeologist as it relates to the movie character, Indiana Jones. They will then design a course to roll a boulder around a temple corner. Ages 8-12. Registration required. Call 619-527-3430 to sign up.

Dates to remember

Jan. 15, 4-5:30 p.m.: San Carlos Friends of the Library monthly meeting.

Jan. 20: CLOSED for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Jan. 31, 1:30-3:30 p.m.: Friends of the Library only, Used Book Pre-Sale.

Feb. 1, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.: SCFOL Monthly Used Book Sale.

Feb. 13, 12:30-2 p.m.: Library Book Club, “In the Garden of Beasts” by Erik Larson.

— David Ege is the branch manager of the San Carlos Branch Library.