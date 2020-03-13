By DAVID EGE

Despite the rain, the Robotics Showcase Extravaganza 2020 was a smashing success that attracted 270 attendees!

Thank you to our participating robotics teams: the Patrick Henry Patribots, Wizalos, Squash, Dailard Mechanical Dolphins, Pretzel Cats and City Critters. Members of the Pershing Atomic Panthers team also came out to show support.

New this year was the Kearny High Blue Tech Club showing off a miniature underwater remote-operated vehicle (ROV) and the SDSU Mechatronics showing off their large underwater ROV. The appearance of SDPD SWAT robot units entertained the crowd and inspired the young robotics teams.

Art show: Tarie Minchak will be showing brightly colored acrylics from March 4-31. Tarie’s paintings center on figurative subjects, accompanied by symbolism and storytelling elements that draw from her experiences in everyday life, displayed in a vibrant and playful manner. Her reception will be on March 21 from noon to 2 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

50 best short hikes: Join co-author Don Endicott for a presentation on the revised second edition of “50 Best Short Hikes, San Diego” on March 20, at 2-3 p.m. This new edition features 50 easy-to-find, easy-to-follow day hikes from 1 to 8 miles in length, overview maps for five urban regions and 50 trail maps, at-a-glance descriptions and complete route details, and GPS coordinates for each trailhead.

Author talk: On March 27, at 2-3 p.m., author Beth Branning will discuss her book “The Call.” In the early 2000s, San Diego Zoo Global (SDZG) reached a crossroad. After decades of helping wildlife, the nonprofit realized that it needed to evolve into a true conservation organization to ensure a future for plants and animals. “The Call” is the story of how SDZG developed, launched, and lived its new strategic plan, setting out on a multi-decade odyssey to lead the fight against extinction.

Poetry open mic: Join People Enjoying Poetry (PEP) on March 28 at their new time from 2-4 p.m. for the bi-monthly poetry open mic. PEP will now be meeting on the fourth Saturday of every other month. Share your own work or read someone else’s poetry. We’ll collaborate to create a collection of poetry and the group will offer feedback at the poet’s request.

Miniature horse storytime: Get ready for a very special storytime on April 3, at 10-11 a.m. The nonprofit animal therapy organization Hearts & Hooves will bring a miniature horse to the library. There will be books, crafts and an opportunity for every child in attendance to pet and interact with the horse.

Challenge Island: Challenge Island encourages creativity, critical thinking, and social skills while instilling a love of science and engineering. On April 8, from 4-5:15 p.m., kids will learn about author/illustrator Dav Pilkey and his famous “Captain Underpants” series. They will then create an elastic slingshot for use in a “Captain Underpants”-themed arcade game. Ages 8-12. Registration required. Call 619-527-3430 to sign up.

— David Ege is managing librarian of the San Carlos Library.