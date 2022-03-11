The fight to combat hunger will continue this month in a number of San Diego areas.

This will be the seventh year that the communities of San Diego have joined forces in a massive county-wide food drive to benefit the San Diego Food Bank. The “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” and “Scouting for Food” food drive participants include 93 congregations from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Our Father’s Grace Ministries, Carlton Hills Lutheran Church, Chaparral & Sunset Hills Elementary Schools, the La Mesa Police Dept., Ideal Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electrical, Solatube Home, and the Boy Scouts of America San Diego-Imperial Council.

When: Saturday, March 19, (varying times)

Where: 21 drive-thru drop-off locations around the county:

Sunset Hills Elementary (9291 Oviedo St. San Diego, CA 92129) from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

La Mesa Police Dept. (8085 University Ave. La Mesa, CA 91942) from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Carmel Valley 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. 12701 Torrey Bluff Dr. San Diego, CA 92130

La Costa 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. 3450 Camino De Los Coches, Carlsbad, CA 92009

Mira Mesa 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. 11023 Pegasus Ave. San Diego, CA 92126

Clairemont 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. 4741 Mt. Abernathy Ave. San Diego, CA 92117

Allied Gardens 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. 6767 51st St. San Diego, CA 92120

Lemon Grove 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. 8472 Blossom Lane, Lemon Grove, CA 91945

El Cajon 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. 1270 S. Orange Ave. El Cajon, CA 92019

Santee 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. 9735 Halberns Av. Santee, CA 92071

Ranch Del Rey 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. 790 N. Rancho del Rey Pkwy. Chula Vista, CA 91910

Poway 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. 15705 Pomerado Rd. San Diego, CA 92064

Poway 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. 17250 Tannin Dr. Poway, CA 92064

Imperial Beach 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. 1515 Elder Ave. Imperial Beach, CA 92154

Bonita 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. 3737 Valley Vista Way, Bonita, CA 91902

Chula Vista 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. 845 Otay Lakes Rd. Chula Vista, CA 91913

Carlsbad 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. 1975 Chestnut Ave. Carlsbad, CA 92008

Carlsbad 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 2525 El Camino Real, Carlsbad, CA 92008

Ramona 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. 527 9th St. Ramona, CA 92065

Vista 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. 2210 Oak Ridge Way, Vista, CA 92081

El Centro 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. 1280 S. 8th St. El Centro, CA 92243

In addition to the 21 drive-thru locations available March 19, volunteers can also participate virtually using a direct link to the San Diego Food Bank. https://bit.ly/366qWtO

Last year, the “Neighbors Helping Neighbors”/”Scouting for Food” food drive gathered 106,683 lbs. of food to help San Diego neighbors.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints partners with churches, businesses, and organizations in the community to help the San Diego Food Bank feed those in the county who are struggling with food insecurity.

The JustServe.org website is being used to promote this event. https://www.justserve.org/projects/d904c0b0-412a-485f-b1bd-c9058e30afd7