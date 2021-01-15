A blossom of foodie adventures await San Diegans as San Diego Restaurant Week (SDRW) bundles the yields of spring into an eight-day edible extravaganza expanded to provide more dining than ever before alongside much needed industry aid! The beloved foodie event brings new life to the restaurant community from Sunday, April 11 through Sunday, April 18 and features over 160 restaurants offering variations of prix fixe menus at affordable prices.

In its first-ever vernal season debut, SDRW will return to San Diego in alignment with a celebratory ‘Spring Harvest’ theme for San Diego diners. Whether you are looking to pluck a deal, glean a great value, produce a customized dining plan or just enjoy a budding tasting experience, SDRW gathers all of that into one meal of your choice.

“Transitioning San Diego Restaurant Week from January to April in 2021 lets the community enjoy the fun dining experiences they love with SDRW but in a way that will maximally benefit our restaurant industry,” stated Ben Clevenger, CRA San Diego Chapter president. “Diners will get to choose their method of support through in-person dining, to go orders or even gift card purchases. As we start to shake the winter dust off, this week of dining in San Diego will boost energy into our cultural communities and our favorite restaurants.”

Spanning across San Diego County, participating restaurants will offer three-course prix-fixe dinner menus for $20, $30, $40, $50 or $60 per person and/or two-course prix-fixe lunch menus for $10, $15, $20 or $25 per person. Restaurants sprouting with innovation will showcase their menus through traditional in-house dining, expanded outdoor spaces as well as to go accommodations.

This delicious week is the perfect opportunity to explore the trending food scene of the Spring 2021 season, the return to the thriving culinary scene of San Diego, and to show your support for your local restaurant owners who have traversed an exceptional year of challenges. Both veteran favorites and newly established eateries that have carved out their places in San Diego’s Culinary Bedrock will participate in this foodie-favorite week operating under the most current guidelines from public officials.

“Our San Diego restaurants have faced tremendous hardships over the course of the last year. From multiple rounds of closures to costly infrastructure investments to support safe outdoor dining, the strain on small business owners has been insurmountable for many,” stated Andy Baumann, San Diego Restaurant Week Chair. “Our neighborhoods eateries need community support to dig out of these holes as we have just begun our climb back. San Diego Restaurant Week will come at a perfect time for restaurateurs to create new dynamic offerings with the Spring Harvest and to generate the essential revenue they need to sustain business into the future.”

San Diego Restaurant Week encourages “Restaurant Week Your Way” by creating dynamic meal options and flexibility for the diner. Create your perfect palate with personalized menu options from your favorite participating San Diego eateries. Choose between your combinations of entrée, appetizer, drink, and/or dessert to create your own customized, one-of-a-kind Restaurant Week experience.

Don’t just eat and drink like any other week — indulge until your blooming heart’s content with everything San Diego has to offer.

Tickets are not necessary for this delectable week of discounted dining, but reservations are recommended! Visit SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com for more information.