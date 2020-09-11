By MICHELLE IRWIN

On Aug. 31 Patrick Henry High School began the 2020–2021 school year with 2,654 students enrolled in grades 9-12! Our campus was very quiet though on the first day of school since we started this year online. While we all wanted to return to campus and start school like we have always done, we understand that the safety of our students and faculty take priority. So, we did the next best thing – we Zoomed with 2,654 students! The first week of school was considered a “soft-launch” so we could iron out any technology and/or connectivity issues with our staff and students.

Beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 8, our bell schedule will be as follows:

Period 1: 8:50 a.m.–10:04 a.m.

Period 2: 10:13 a.m.–11:27 a.m.

Period 3: 11:36 a.m.–12:50 p.m.

Lunch: 12:59 p.m.–1:29 p.m.

Independent Learning Time: 1:38 p.m.–3:29 p.m.

Due to the extraordinary year, we have modified our bell schedule where our students will take three classes first semester and three classes second semester in order to support both synchronous and asynchronous learning. We all hope to return soon to in-person school but until then we will provide rigorous and relevant lessons to our students virtually.

On behalf of the Patrick Henry High School faculty, we want to thank you for being our partner in education so we can ensure all students graduate with integrity, purpose, and options.

Important funding for Henry

At Patrick Henry, we receive over $200,000 of federal funding when parents turn in free or reduced lunch applications. I encourage families to submit your application online whether or not you believe you will qualify. This federal funding supports our library, provides tutoring for all students, mental health counseling and more.

We will lose this funding if not enough people apply and qualify. Please go to this website and apply today at www.sandiegounified.org/food-nutrition-services.

Link Crew

Our Patriot Link Crew — selected students from grades 11 and 12 — are supporting our new freshmen as they get engaged in the high school experience. Our Link Crew will engage with our Freshmen by providing in-depth orientation and academic support. Thank you, Link Crew for your wisdom and support!

Virtual Back to School Night

We will have a virtual Back to School Night on Sept. 16. We will have a welcome video and links to teacher videos. More information to follow. Visit www.patrickhenryhs.net.

Technology support for students and families

If your student is having any difficulties with online learning with connectivity, logging on to various Zoom or Google Meet sessions or any other application, SDUSD is providing live tech support to all students/families. Please visit bit.ly/3551IJw, or call this Tech Hotline number 619-732-1400 for help.

2021 Yearbook is on sale now

Go to the school Yearbook Order Center and order your yearbook today at bit.ly/3jPFZtw.

Follow this link to the eShare (for parents to share photos): bit.ly/3jRi64J.

Congratulations Brad Callahan

Principal Callahan is retiring after serving 13 years at Lewis Middle School. Mr. Callahan has increased in academic growth with our students while providing opportunities such as building one of the first and finest world-class Engineering and Coding Maker Spaces with help from Qualcomm.

Area Superintendent Hazel will conduct community input meetings in order to find a replacement. Thank you, Brad for supporting our community with your dedication and commitment to student learning.

— Michelle Irwin is principal of Patrick Henry High School.