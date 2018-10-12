Sen. Morrell to speak at November meeting

By Pat Boerner

Navajo Canyon Republican Women Federated (NCRWF) were thrilled with the attendance and enthusiasm at the Vintage Patriotism Fashion Show held Oct. 9 at the Bali Hai, San Diego.

We would like to thank all those that attended, making it possible for us to make a substantial donation to the Canine Companions for Independence/Veterans in Oceanside. The fashions presented by Glamour Girlz of El Cajon were so popular that many of the outfits were purchased on the spot and taken home by our ladies to be worn and enjoyed. Of course, the winner of the $100 door prize was also very happy!

In anticipation of the Nov. 6 election, we feel the most important thing we can do as patriotic NCRWF members is to register voters. In that effort, we were pleased to participate in La Mesa Oktoberfest. We registered many voters and had spirited conversations with people of all political views

Morgan Murtaugh, candidate for California’s 53rd Congressional District and Bill Baber, La Mesa City Council member, joined us to answer questions and remind everyone how important it is to vote. We also had a wonderful surprise visit from Sen. Joel Anderson (38th District). He has always been an ardent supporter of NCRWF and we were especially honored that he took time from his busy schedule to attend our event and make an award presentation.

If you are happy with the way President Trump is keeping his promises and making America respected and great again, it is your duty to be informed, vote, and encourage others to vote. We need to think of this November as a national election, not just a state election. We must focus on our goal to retain the majority in the House and the Senate. We have learned that there is no reason to be optimistic or pessimistic based on poll numbers. We came through in 2016 against all the predictions, got out the vote, and are enjoying the rewards of that important victory. We absolutely can’t slack off now — we must rally behind our president and have a record-breaking voter turnout.

It will soon be Veteran’s Day and a fitting way to thank our veterans would be to vote and show how much we appreciate our freedom and right to elect our representatives. Then on Thanksgiving Day we can all take some time to realize how fortunate we are to live in the United States of America.

NCRWF will welcome Sen. Mike Morrell to their Nov. 13 monthly meeting at the La Mesa Brigantine. Morrell represents California’s 23rd State Senate District. He currently serves as vice chair for the following committees: Legislative Ethics; Energy, Utilities and Communications; and Public Employment and Retirement.

In 2017, the Military Officers Association of America named Morrell its Legislator of the Year. We are pleased to have the Senator come to speak to us and look forward to hearing his insights into current issues, and the November election results. Please plan to make a reservation and join us for lunch and this opportunity to hear Sen. Morrell.

Check-in begins at 10:30 a.m. for the 11 a.m. meeting. A full course lunch is served with the speaker to follow. As there are space and seating limitations, reservations are required. Cost is $25 and cash and checks are accepted, but sorry, no credit cards. Please RSVP to NCRWF@gmail.com or call Marjie at 619-990-2791 and she will confirm your reservation.

We offer a wonderful opportunity for Republican women to get together in a friendly environment and discuss political issues and become better informed. There are many opportunities to volunteer to help Republican candidates and we strive to get every NCRWF member involved. For more information on all our activities, please visit our website at navajo-canyonrwf.org and check us out on Facebook.

—Pat Boerner writes on behalf of Navajo Canyon Republican Women.