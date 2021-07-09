By MICHELLE IRWIN

School came to a close on Tuesday, June 15 and Henry opened its doors on Monday, June 22 with summer school. Our summer school consists of two sessions of three weeks. Students are able to recover any deficit credits during these sessions. We also offer Level Up opportunities for any interested students who would like to explore their creativity by enrolling in photography classes or art. Please visit bit.ly/3qDAH8W for more information.

We are planning for our Back to School Kickoff Event to support our students in obtaining their textbooks, ASB event card, and taking school pictures in late August. I will send out an informational letter in mid to late July with all this information. We will also host an orientation for our rising sophomores and freshmen to welcome them officially to Patrick Henry High School.

As we close the 2020-21 school year, I would like to acknowledge and congratulate the following students for their accomplishments:

Victoria Tracey won the CIF Western League in tennis;

The Patrick Henry Track Team had a very strong showing in the CIF Division 1 Finals on June 12 at Del Norte High School. Medalists for the girls’ team include Daniella Smith (fifth in the 200 meters), Shayla Harris (fourth in the 400 meters), Addison Slinger (sixth in the 400 meters). Medalists for the boys’ team include Aiden Davis (second in the 1,600 meters) and Preston Bowlds (fifth in the 3,200 meters).

Knight Padilla won the Best News Story category at the iVIE Student Film Festival for SD County with his “Patriot Media” segment.

Jennifer Diep and Justy Rice both are ACE Scholarship recipients. The ACE Mentor program gives high school students an inside look at the wealth of career opportunities available to them in the building and design industries.

Please remember to visit the Patrick Henry website for up to date information about our school and district at patrickhenryhs.net.

On behalf of the Patrick Henry High School Faculty, we want to thank you for being our partner in education so we can ensure all students graduate with integrity, purpose, and options.

— Michelle Irwin is principal of Patrick Henry High School.