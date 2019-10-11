By JAY WILSON

Karen Miller and Dr. Andrea Miyamoto, members of the Henry Cluster STEMM Foundation Board, are co-chairs of the fourth Mini Golf Challenge, and they have announced this year’s event for Sunday, Oct. 27. This is the day all of the teams will set up their mini golf challenge hole which will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the San Carlos Community Garden located on the northwest corner of Lake Adlon and Boulder Lake. Put a team together of two to six students in grades K-12 from your school. This year’s theme is “Big Ideas for Sustainability.”



About the challenge

There is no registration fee for student teams. Teams are to design and build a mini golf hole that reflects this year’s theme, and bring it to the mini golf course on the day of the event. Each entry will have a 10-by-10-foot space to work with. In past years, the average size of each hole has been four-by-8 foot.

During the Mini Golf Challenge, team members will interact with attendees (the golfers) to share what it was like working as a team, how they came up with their ideas, new knowledge they’ve acquired during the process, and other aspects of their experience. Event attendees will vote on the “Favorite Hole” and the winning team will bring back to their school the much-coveted Henry Cluster STEMM Foundation Mini Golf Challenge Trophy for display.



About the teams

The teams should consist of two to six students, split as evenly as possible between boys and girls. (Teams do not have to be co-ed, but teams that are at least half girls will get to choose their place on the course map before any teams that are not.) Teams will work with an adult mentor volunteer (a teacher or parent/guardian) to collect the starter kit, design and build the hole, set up and take down the hole at Pershing Middle, and prepare submission materials. Detailed registration packets will be distributed to adult team mentors, and will also be available for download.

For more information and to register your team, go to hcstemm.org/minigolf.

—Jay Wilson writes on behalf of the Henry Cluster STEMM Foundation.