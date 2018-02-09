Strategist shares political insights at next Republican Women meeting

By Judy McCarty

Insights into the current Washington, D.C. scene, including the tax cuts, returning prosperity, and the usual chaos, will be provided by top political and communications strategist Jason Roe at our Tuesday, March 13, meeting at The Brigantine in La Mesa.

Roe is nationally recognized for his work in campaigns and government, advising candidates for president, Congress, governor and state and local office, as well as corporations and political parties. As the principal of Roe Strategic, he has been recognized as the top political consultant in San Diego and is the recipient of many peer awards.

Check-in begins at 10:30 a.m. for the 11 a.m. meeting. Luncheon is served at noon, followed by our speaker. Cost of the luncheon is $25 and reservations are required. RSVP at ncrwf99@gmail.com (please use luncheon in subject line) or call 619-990-2791.

On Valentine’s Day, we’ll be doing our traditional treat for wounded and recuperating veterans. We like to express our gratitude. Our new board is busy planning lots of interesting speakers and festivities for this coming year. For more information on our plans and programs, visit us at navajocanyonrwf.org and check us out on Facebook.

— Judy McCarty is publicity chair of the Navajo Canyon Republican Women Federated. Reach her at jhmccarty@cox.net.