By MICHELLE IRWIN

On April 12, Patrick Henry High School (PHHS) opened its doors for in-person learning for all interested students. PHHS currently has 1,350 students on campus four days per week. We are so very happy to have our students back to campus!

PHHS teachers simultaneously teach in person to those students who chose to return to campus and teach online to our students who have chosen to wait to return. Our safety protocols have ensured that Henry students and staff remain safe while being on campus.

The week of May 3 is Teacher Appreciation Week. PHHS celebrated our teachers for their heroic work in being flexible, supportive and dedicated to our students in-person or on Zoom.

Congratulations to our Patrick Henry Teacher of the Year, Elise Morgan. Elise was selected by her peers as our Teacher of the Year. Elise is an educational specialist who co-teaches with general education teachers. Elise also has organized and managed this year’s Academic Labs ensuring students have support after school in English, math and science. Elise also coordinates our Link Crew students to support underclassmen academically and socially. Elise truly deserves this honor as she goes above and beyond to support our young Patriots.

Also, congratulations to Cathy Murphy who is being honored for her hard work and dedication over the years to the custodial program. Cathy is the Plant Operations Supervisor (POS) at Patrick Henry High. She is exemplary and committed to the staff, students and community. Cathy is known for her job expertise and for maintaining a clean, safe and inviting campus. Her commitment to the site has been evident during this past year of the pandemic.

This year, PHHS will conduct an in-person graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 at Petco Field while abiding by all safety precautions. San Diego Unified School District and Henry worked collaboratively with Petco to bring this special event to our seniors. Senior families have received information about the upcoming festivities. These festivities are also posted on our website.

Please remember to visit the Patrick Henry website for up to date information about our school and district at patrickhenryhs.net.

On behalf of the Patrick Henry High School faculty, we want to thank you for being our partner in education so we can ensure all students graduate with integrity, purpose, and options.

— Michelle Irwin is principal of Patrick Henry High School.