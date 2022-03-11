No matter the neighborhood you call home, odds are there’s one or more things you’d like to change for the better.

That said do you have bad streets in your neighborhood? Is there a local business or individual not taking care of their property? Do you find graffiti all too often popping up around your community? Might there be an issue with speed limits in your neighborhood that should be lower to better protect all the residents?

No matter the issue, you want results at the end of the day.

With that in mind, email us a picture of the issue involved. We will get the word out online and in print.

While we can’t promise the matter will be fixed, we’ll do our part to push things along. That is so those responsible for improving the situation get the message the status quo is not acceptable.

Email your pictures to: dave@sdnews.com.

Provide a little background information to include what the problem is, what neighborhood in the Mission Times or College Times Courier circulation areas and so on. Please also include a phone number (not for print or the web) so we can contact you with any questions.

Thank you and let’s get these things fixed around the communities.

The first item would be road issues in one San Carlos neighborhood.

According to one resident, the street damage starts in front of 7357 Wing Span Drive and moves along to approximately 7987 Wing Span Drive. The most notable problem area is in front of 7967 Wing Span Drive. That is where a large tree root related to a city-owned eucalyptus tree has led to a major fissure in the road. As a result, you have an unplanned speed bump greeting you.

That said when will officials responsible for this matter act so residents and visitors driving in the area have a smoother ride?

We reached out to the District 7 office of council member Raul Campillo.

According to Senior District Representative and Policy Advisor Vic Vettiyil, the office is very familiar with the issue and planned to reach out to at least one of the concerned residents directly.

Let us hope this is true and residents and visitors to the area will get the fix they need.