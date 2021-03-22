Buying an engagement ring might seem like an easy decision, but it’s not. You have to take your time to look for the right option. There are several choices available. Those from San Diego and nearby areas can find the best jewelry stores in San Diego CA by checking this website . Before you decide to buy the engagement ring, these are the things you need to do.

Make sure you know her ring size

The first step is to know her ring size. You don’t want to put the ring on her finger, and it doesn’t fit. It will be an awkward moment. Determining her ring size can also be challenging. You have to find a way to get it without making her realize what you are doing.

Know her personality well

How long have you been together? If it’s been a while, you might feel confident that you already know her. The truth is you don’t. There might still be different facets of her personality that you can delve into. Before you ask the question, you can get to know her better. In doing so, it will be easier for you to find the perfect ring. Rings are a reflection of a person’s characteristics. It’s easier to find the ring that stands out if you know how she truly is.

Find the perfect location to pop the question

Apart from the ring, you also want the perfect place to ask the question. It should be the most romantic location you can find. You might want to go back to the first place where you met each other. You can also have a destination proposal. As long as it’s reasonable and romantic enough, try to pursue it. The only problem is that she might notice that you’re planning the details. You have to be subtle and try to hide everything from her.

Make sure you’re ready to get married

Even before you buy the ring, you have to ask yourself if it’s the path you want to push forward with. You don’t want to make this lifetime commitment if you’re hesitant. Ask yourself first if you found the right person and you want to be together forever.

Check your finances

You don’t want to be cheap when looking for an engagement ring. After all, there’s no price tag on asking someone’s hand in marriage. However, it also helps to be practical. The proposal is only the first step. You still have to prepare money for the wedding. You also have to buy a new house where you will move into after getting married. You don’t want to blow your budget on an engagement ring. Look for an option with a reasonable price tag that is enough to make her feel special.

After these considerations, you can start shopping. It will then be easier for you to find the right ring. Hopefully, she says yes, and you will live a happy life as your family begins to grow.