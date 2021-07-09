By JAY WILSON

Throughout the summer, many of the Crusaders Soccer Club’s competitive teams are entering tournaments throughout Southern California. The most recent tournament was the Kickin’ It Challenge Tournament held at Ryan Park. Our Boys 2006 competitive team, coached by Seth Tunick, won their division at the Kickin’ It Challenge Tournament in Escondido; and the Boys 2012 team, coached by Enko Telahun, won the Power Pink Contest for the entire tournament. Their prize was a free entry into next year’s tournament.

Rene Miramontes, our director of coaching, stated, “It hardly seems possible, but summer is upon us, and we are looking forward to exciting times full of soccer over the next few months at both our Recreational and Competitive programs. A special thank you to the professional coaches for our competitive teams and our volunteer coaches for our recreational program who continually adapted their training to the ever-changing COVID-19 protocols. We look forward to seeing everyone on the soccer field this summer and fall!”

Hundreds of soccer players are already registered for the Crusaders Soccer Club’s 2021 fall recreational soccer season. In addition, we have greatly expanded our summer soccer camps program which is open to all soccer players born between 2006 and 2014. You do not have to be a member of the Crusaders Soccer Club to participate in any of the camps.

Each week, through Aug. 5, there is a camp emphasizing different skills and for specific age groups. There is a Skills Camp, Kickers Camp, two Technical Development Camps, and a Goalkeepers Camp. The camps are in the afternoon on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of each week from 2 to 4 p.m. at Pershing Middle School. The cost for each three-day camp is only $70. For more information and to register for our summer camps and/or our fall recreational season, visit crusaderssoccer.org and click anywhere on CRUSADERS SUMMER CAMP and/or the CRUSADERS REC FALL 2021 picture for more information and to register.

Our recreational fall season begins on Saturday, Sept. 11 and is scheduled to end on Nov. 20. The fall registration fee for all players born in 2016 through 2006 will be $185.00. As an introduction to the Crusaders Soccer family, the registration fee for our MICRO Division (players born in 2017) will be just $100. All players will receive a uniform consisting of a home and away jersey, shorts, and socks. In addition, each player will also be covered with secondary insurance, receive a practice t-shirt and photo packet.

We are still seeking volunteer coaches. It is not necessary to have a child registered with the Crusaders Soccer Club to coach. To register a player for our recreational fall season, go to crusaderssoccer.org, and click on the picture with the text CRUSADERS REC FALL 2021.

— Jay Wilson writes on behalf of Crusaders Soccer Club.