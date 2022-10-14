By JAY WILSON

There are two key items of interest to Del Cerro residents at this time; the draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) regarding the proposed All Peoples Church on the east side of College Avenue between I-8 and Del Cerro Blvd., and the large apartment complex to be built on the south side of Del Cerro Boulevard between Marne Avenue and Madra Avenue (see related story on front cover).

The 45-day public comment period for the draft EIR for the All Peoples Church ends on Sunday, Oct. 16.

You can download the EIR by going to sandiego.gov and enter All Peoples Church EIR in the search window at the top righthand corner of the City of San Diego homepage. The city requests all comments be provided electronically via email at DSDEAS@Sandiego.gov and reference All Peoples Church/No. 636444.

Representatives of the All Peoples Church made a presentation to the Navajo Community Planners on Wednesday, Oct. 12, but that was after Mission Times Courier issue was going to press.

The newest proposed project locally is the six story, 114-unit apartment complex with retail on the street level and apartment units above the retail stores.

From everything we have learned, this massive complex can be built by right because of recent State of California and City of San Diego legislation. By right, means it does not have to be presented to our local Navajo Community Planners and does not need to be approved by the City of San Diego’s Planning Commission nor does it require city council action. The project must just meet proper building requirements.

The total number of parking spaces, including a single level of underground parking is approximately 140 spaces. The developer has indicated the complex will appeal to individuals working in and adjacent to Alvarado Hospital and SDSU graduate students.

A community concern is how many of the units will actually be rented by an individual compared to the number of units with two people and most likely two cars. For the retail to be successful, there must be ample parking for customers and the curbside parking on both sides of Del Cerro Blvd. between College Avenue and Madra are usually pretty full.

Fortunately, Sandi Crumpacker, and a number of her Del Cerro neighbors and interested residents have formed a working group to thoroughly investigate this project and the legislation which allows such a project to be built without any community input. They are in the process of contacting other community-based organizations within the city of San Diego as the legislation impacts virtually every community. The group has formed several committees and one of the committees is contacting a couple of land use attorneys to determine if there is merit in any legal action.

If you are interested in becoming involved with this organization, send an email to RHFDelCerro@gmail.com (Responsible Housing for Del Cerro).

There is a city-wide organization with a website at https://www.neighborsforabettersandiego.org/ which also has some information comparing what the state law requires and how much more the legislation adopted by the City Council for the City of San Diego has allowed developers to build in an alleged Transit Priority Area. In accordance with SB 743, “Transit Priority Area” means “an area within one-half mile of a major transit stop that is existing or planned.

— Jay Wilson is a board member with Friends of Del Cerro.