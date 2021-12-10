By MICHELLE IRWIN

We, the Patrick Henry High School faculty and staff, hope our students, their families and the community at large had a restful and safe Thanksgiving with family and friends.

As we continue to battle the pandemic, the UCSD Mobile Vaccination Van is open to community, staff, families and students. Anyone over age 18 can walk in for vaccination. Students younger than 18 will need to have a parent or guardian present. Please go to this link for more information about the mobile vaccination van: www.bit.ly/3ryqM7d.

For a list of vaccine centers near you, please go to myturn.ca.gov. If you cannot find a vaccine center near you, please contact your primary care provider or health office. As a community, we hope to reach peak immunity by January 2022.

We are nearing the end of the first semester. In order to support all students, we offer Academic Labs (tutoring sessions) for students Mondays–Thursdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the library. Any student can access these Academic Labs to get support from our teachers and students from our Link Crew.

Patriot Football wins first CIF Championship in school history

The Henry football team won their first CIF Championship in School History on Friday, Nov. 26. Henry football advances to the Southern California Regionals on Saturday, Dec. 5. We are very proud of our football team as our student athletes have been dedicated and committed to playing hard and winning with integrity. Our players are truly a team and work seamlessly together. Check out the winning story here: bit.ly/3xTdG5F.

Congratulations to Cross-Country Team

Our Cross Country girls finished 13th out of 20 teams and our cross-country boys finished fifth out of 20 teams. Senior Preston Bowlds won the Division 1 boys’ race and senior James Brumley finished fifth! Both student athletes qualified for the State Meet in Fresno!

Rice and Beans Food Drive

Our Henry ASB organized a food drive and our Henry students collected close to 1,400 pounds of rice and beans for any family who may be extra help. We are incredibly grateful for our school community’s generosity.

Remarkable teens

Congratulations to junior Samira Hassan who was named one of the 25 most remarkable teens in San Diego. The program is led by San Diego County Public Defender Randy Mize’s office. The Public Defender Youth Council, a group of civically engaged high school students, chose the winners.

We are so proud of Samira and her leadership skills!

Congratulations to junior Yeika Piedrabuena who was selected as a student representative for the 2021-22 school year on the SDUSD Visual and Performing Arts Advisory Council.

Please remember to visit the Patrick Henry website for up to date information about our school and district: patrickhenryhs.net.

On behalf of the Patrick Henry High School Faculty, we want to thank you for being our partner in education so we can ensure all students graduate with integrity, purpose, and options.

— Michelle Irwin is principal of Patrick Henry High School.