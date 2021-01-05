The Covid-19 pandemic of this year has affected everyone irrespective of age and gender. People worldwide are struggling with mental health as they lost jobs, loved ones, and their sense of normalcy as everything turned upside down. This massive shift in life has cast a severe impact on our collective mental health. With that said, it shouldn’t come off as a shocker that the requirement for mental health assessment has risen significantly over the past couple of months. When it comes to mental health, our teens are as vulnerable as the adults, with a slight variation. According to research, teens are among the most susceptible categories regarding mental health issues in the face of COVID-19.

How is the Mental Health of Teens declining during the pandemic?

We can’t refute the fact that the closure of schools, colleges, and institutes is mandatory to stop the spread of the pandemic. However, social isolation has negatively affected the mental health of teens. According to studies, the negative impact on a teen’s mental health can last for up to none years if not treated effectively. Out of 1500 teenagers, at least 50% struggle with anxiety, whereas more than 40% are dealing with stress and depression. These studies are quite alarming as they indicate that teens are three times more at risk for developing depression than adults. With that said, it hasn’t been easy on San Diego’s Teens as well. San Diego is currently facing a severe mental health crisis as an increased level of stress, anxiety, and depression is emerging.

What are the Warning Signs of Mental Health issues among Teens?

In response to social isolation due to COVID-19, it is normal to experience fear, stress, and anxiety. We desperately want to return to everyday lives. However, we are caught in uncertainty as massive changes are happening worldwide concerning how things are being operated on different levels. Let’s have a look at our teens, for instance. Their social lives have become non-existent while their school and college have shifted to online classes. They have a hard time being bound to the four walls of their homes. Here are some of the vital warning signs connected with mental health disorders among teens.

1) Depression: In the case of depression, you will notice that teenagers will pay zero attention to the activities and hobbies they once enjoyed. They can also act silent and withdraw from their family. They might be spending too much time in their rooms, followed by irregular sleeping and eating patterns. Look out for the warning signs of depression among teens, including feeling tired frequently and having trouble with memory and focus.

2) Anxiety & stress: In anxiety, teenagers tend always to feel overwhelmed with worry and stress. Their fears can also be irrational at times. If there is an increased sense of self-consciousness related to how others perceive one, it also indicates anxiety. Some physical symptoms of anxiety and stress include heart palpitations and shortness of breath. More importantly, stress and anxiety can also lead to eating disorders. As a parent, you should watch out for signs of binge eating or skipping meals altogether. If there is a sudden increase or decrease in weight, it also indicates eating disorders.

3) PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder): you may already be familiar with the term PTSD which causes frequent anxiety or a certain sense of irritability, which causes the affected person to be on edge at all times. PTSD is also accompanied by difficulties in sleeping and focusing. PTSD can also make teenagers feel numb and emotionally detached from their surroundings. It is important to note that anxiety, stress, and depression can also cause substance abuse in teenagers.

What is Telehealth therapy or Online Counseling and how can it help?

Also known as teletherapy, online counseling, or e-counseling is an effective way to treat mental health issues. E-counseling is as useful for adults as it can work for teens . With the ongoing social distancing and isolation, E-counseling allows anyone to access mental health assistance anytime and anywhere. The treatments and counseling sessions are provided by licensed and authorized professionals who work effectively to help anyone in need. With that said, you won’t have to worry about getting exposed to the virus with E-counseling, which is convenient and as effective as in-person therapy sessions.

We know that adolescence is a crucial phase where teenagers develop their separate identities. That said, getting support from family is essential. However, talking with an online counselor will provide teens with a neutral perspective to learn about different stress coping strategies. Therapists and e-counselors are well-trained to help teens overcome their negative thoughts and help them stay mindful and more grounded. Most importantly, a professional mental health therapist will provide the teens with the much needed safe space to let go of the negative thoughts holding them down in the ongoing pandemic.