Many of us have been using email technology for so long that we never really think about email addresses and what lies behind them. We send emails and receive them without giving a second thought to the email address, but there is a lot of information that can be gleaned from that address. In some cases, this can come in really useful – for instance, if you are trying to reconnect with someone, you might want to investigate suspicious emails, or you want to find out more about an online date.

A simple email address can actually provide you with far more information than you may realize. All you need to do is find out how to do email lookup online, and you can then access a range of data about the owner of the email address. This is something that many people use in order to find out more about the person linked to the email address, and the tools are very quick and simple to use. In this article, we will look at some of the things you can find out from a simple email address.

Some of the Information You Can Find Out

Many people are surprised at the information that comes from just an email address when using one of these tools. You can find out all sorts of information, such as:

What the ID of the Sender Is

One of the things that you could find out is what the identification information of the sender or email address owner is. So, by entering the email address using reverse email search tools, you might be able to find out the real name of the person even if they are using a different name in their email or other correspondence with you. In addition, you can find out the age of the person.

The Social Media Profiles Linked to the Email Address

You could also gain access to the social media profiles linked to the email address, which then gives you the chance to find out even more information. There is a lot that can be discovered from these profiles, and these reverse search tools could pull up profiles from different online platforms that are linked to the email address.

Criminal Record History of the Owner

Another thing you might find out from doing this type of search is any criminal history that is linked to the owner of the email address. So, if you want to find out more about any criminal activities that may be in their past, this is a good place to start.

Contact Information for the Person

Doing this search may also enable you to find out past and present contact information relating to the owner of the email address. So, you can find out about street addresses as well as their phone number.

As you can see, a lot of information can be discovered simply by using a simple email address and a reverse email tool online.